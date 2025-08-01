Property owner slapped with steep fine for shocking act on lake shore: 'Strong toxic smell'

Authorities in British Columbia have levied a hefty fine against a man for burning an assortment of potentially hazardous materials on his property in Idabel Lake.

As KelownaNow reported, the property owner, whose name has not been released, was fined $5,000 for the burning of illegal material in December 2024. The incident occurred when the property owner demolished a cabin that was on his land and then set fire to the remaining structure.

A conservation officer with the Ministry of Environment and Parks then received a complaint regarding the illegal blaze, which was eventually extinguished by the local fire department. The following day, the conservation officer investigated the site of the fire and observed a "strong toxic smell."

Fire suppression foam from the firefighting efforts was also spotted running toward the shores of Idabel Lake, which is a drinking water source for nearby communities. The lake is also home to many species of fish.

A number of illegally burned items were then recovered in the demolished cabin, including shingles, an electric stove, aluminum wiring, and plastic buckets. After interviewing the property owner, it was determined that he had not obtained a burning permit from the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

In the official report from the conservation officer, the property owner is quoted as being "remorseful, advised he was sorry, a dumb idiot and this was a bad move on his part." Although they faced a maximum fine of $75,000, the property owner was originally hit with a $10,000 fine before the amount was reduced.

Not only can burning certain materials increase the risk of sparking a wildfire in vulnerable areas, but it may also result in serious legal trouble. As the Canadian government noted, many communities throughout the country have their own bylaws in place that restrict which materials are allowed to be burned and which areas restrict fires altogether.

Burning hazardous waste can also have significant negative impacts on both the environment and human health. Fires can release toxic pollutants into the air, such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, heavy metals, and dioxins. Prolonged exposure to smoke from fires can lead to respiratory concerns, heart disease, and even cancer.

Before placing any materials into a fire pit or controlled burning surface, it is wise to double-check local fire regulations and which items are prohibited from being burned.

