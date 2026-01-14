Onlooker captures photos of reckless tourists in dangerous location: 'Has taken lives'

Iceland's jaw-dropping scenery has made it a go-to destination for tourists and environmentalists alike. However, that obsession with the island's beautiful scenery has put many reckless sightseers in danger.

In a post made to the r/VisitingIceland subreddit, a Redditor shared photos of tourists dangerously walking around waterfalls. The images caught the attention of locals and frequent visitors who recognized the location and understood just how dangerous the situation was.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster fittingly titled their post "Dumb ways to die."

Local authorities have repeatedly warned that even experienced visitors can be swept away in seconds by rushing waters. Many rivers are fed by glaciers, meaning they are not only fast-moving but also dangerously cold, increasing the risk of shock and loss of muscle control.

And besides the immediate risk to human life, this kind of behavior has environmental consequences. Straying into protected waterways damages riverbanks, disturbs sediment, and threatens wildlife habitats.

These disruptions can impact entire ecosystems, especially in regions where plant and animal life is slow to recover because of harsh conditions.

It also puts marine animals at risk and can cause them to lash out. And when wildlife injures humans, whether provoked or not, the animals involved may be euthanized.

If the worst were to happen and somebody were caught in the rushing waters, rescue operations can strain local emergency services and expose first responders to unnecessary danger.

Commenters expressed frustration over the ill-advised actions of these tourists.

"That is indeed very dumb," one wrote. "For those unaware, this waterfall (and the two downstream of it) has taken lives as recently as 2022."

Another user added: "I love how the people that always do this are also the least prepared. They are wearing Nikes and sweatpants to hike around on frozen rocks next to a waterfall."

