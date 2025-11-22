Resident sparks outrage after sharing upsetting encounter with family of tourists: 'We are getting so tired'

"I try to remember that 95% are good people."

A Reykjavík resident has struck a broader conversation about tourist behavior in Iceland after they recounted a disturbing encounter with an entitled family who allegedly followed and harassed them and their cat during a walk downtown.

In a post to the r/entitledparents Reddit forum, the resident describes how the parents repeatedly encouraged their child to grab at her cat despite multiple polite refusals. This behaviour is indicative of a broader issue: visitors disregarding local boundaries, safety rules, and common courtesy in pursuit of photo opportunities and "authentic" experiences.

They remarked that thousands of tourists are flocking to closed-off areas throughout the country "just to pose in front of the waves and put their life or their children's lives (that have no say in this and are innocent in all of this) at risk for no reason other than a photo opportunity."

Despite the original poster's polite refusal and efforts to make space for the family to pass, the parents allegedly continued to trail behind them, coaxing their child to approach their cat.

The situation escalated when the child reportedly ran up and tried to grab the cat, prompting the animal to hiss and swipe defensively. At that point, the OP said they lost their patience and told the parents to "get your f****** kid."

Such a story struck a chord with Icelanders and travelers alike, with many locals echoing the frustration over tourists' disregard for rules and personal space.

"If you are travelling to other countries, respect the locals and if you travel to Iceland, then pro tip; respect the nature as well as the locals because we are getting so tired of entitled tourists that come here and don't show respect to anyone or anything," the OP concluded.

Tourism can have significant impacts on the health of communities worldwide. Iceland, in particular, has faced soil erosion and fragile landscapes due to its volcanic soil. Disrespect for signage that keeps fragile habitats safe is one reason why such issues are not resolved, leading to more environmental and community damage.

Other locals echoed the OP, urging visitors to treat the spaces with respect.

"Tourists do treat the locals as though they're props for photos," one user commented.

One Reddit user left a comment to give the community an ounce of hope: "I try to remember that 95% are good people and there will always be a few jerks."

