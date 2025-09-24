  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists make surprising discovery after creating icebergs in laboratory: 'This process repeats over and over'

"Canary in the coal mine."

by Zachary Ehrmann
"Canary in the coal mine."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Icebergs aren't just melting — they're flipping, reshaping, and breaking apart in ways that could have major consequences for our oceans and communities.

According to Phys.org, a new study from New York University has uncovered how icebergs repeatedly capsize as they melt, revealing a process that could accelerate the impacts of rising global temperatures. 

What's happening?

Researchers at NYU's Applied Mathematics Laboratory recreated iceberg conditions using carefully shaped ice cylinders in tanks of fresh water.

"We found that melting gradually reshapes the ice, which then abruptly rotates or capsizes before settling into a new orientation," said Leif Ristroph, the study's senior author. "This process repeats over and over. We typically see about 10 to 15 capsize events during the 30 minutes it takes the ice to completely melt away."

Instead of simply dissolving, the ice transformed into sharp-edged shapes — even forming pentagons — as repeated flips changed its overall stability. The team was able to build a mathematical model that showed how buoyancy and water flow drive these unexpected rotations. 

Why is this study important?

In isolation, an iceberg capsizing in a lab tank may seem harmless. However, scientists say the findings help explain how glaciers and ice sheets break apart in the real world. As ocean waters warm, icebergs can splinter more easily and move much faster, raising sea levels further and adding fuel to extreme weather events.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Rising tides can make hurricanes and floods even more destructive, disrupting food systems through saltwater intrusion. They can even help to spread disease, as warmer waters help pathogens thrive.

The melting of Arctic ice is often described as an early warning sign for our planet's health. As Ristroph explained, the process is a "canary in the coal mine" for Earth being out of balance. 

What's being done about Arctic ice melt?

Researchers say the kind of knowledge gained from the study is important for improving weather forecasts and models that predict how fast our planet is overheating.

Meanwhile, policies supporting clean energy, more food-resilient infrastructure, and stronger disaster preparedness are helping communities adapt.

Everyday choices matter when it comes to helping the health of our ecosystems; conserving energy and advocating for stronger protections can all help to slow the pace of warming. Exploring the critical issues related to rising global temperatures can help you to better understand what's at stake in the future.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x