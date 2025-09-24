Scientists make surprising discovery after creating icebergs in laboratory: 'This process repeats over and over'

Icebergs aren't just melting — they're flipping, reshaping, and breaking apart in ways that could have major consequences for our oceans and communities.

According to Phys.org, a new study from New York University has uncovered how icebergs repeatedly capsize as they melt, revealing a process that could accelerate the impacts of rising global temperatures.

What's happening?

Researchers at NYU's Applied Mathematics Laboratory recreated iceberg conditions using carefully shaped ice cylinders in tanks of fresh water.

"We found that melting gradually reshapes the ice, which then abruptly rotates or capsizes before settling into a new orientation," said Leif Ristroph, the study's senior author. "This process repeats over and over. We typically see about 10 to 15 capsize events during the 30 minutes it takes the ice to completely melt away."

Instead of simply dissolving, the ice transformed into sharp-edged shapes — even forming pentagons — as repeated flips changed its overall stability. The team was able to build a mathematical model that showed how buoyancy and water flow drive these unexpected rotations.

Why is this study important?

In isolation, an iceberg capsizing in a lab tank may seem harmless. However, scientists say the findings help explain how glaciers and ice sheets break apart in the real world. As ocean waters warm, icebergs can splinter more easily and move much faster, raising sea levels further and adding fuel to extreme weather events.

Rising tides can make hurricanes and floods even more destructive, disrupting food systems through saltwater intrusion. They can even help to spread disease, as warmer waters help pathogens thrive.

The melting of Arctic ice is often described as an early warning sign for our planet's health. As Ristroph explained, the process is a "canary in the coal mine" for Earth being out of balance.

What's being done about Arctic ice melt?

Researchers say the kind of knowledge gained from the study is important for improving weather forecasts and models that predict how fast our planet is overheating.

Meanwhile, policies supporting clean energy, more food-resilient infrastructure, and stronger disaster preparedness are helping communities adapt.

Everyday choices matter when it comes to helping the health of our ecosystems; conserving energy and advocating for stronger protections can all help to slow the pace of warming. Exploring the critical issues related to rising global temperatures can help you to better understand what's at stake in the future.

