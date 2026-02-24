Officials issue total ban on common fishing practice: 'To minimize the risk of injury or death'

"The city urges all residents to avoid the river entirely."

City officials announced an ice fishing ban on popular waterways in Upstate New York.

As Syracuse.com reported, ice fishing is no longer allowed on the Oswego River and surrounding waterways.

The river currently has strong currents that put anglers at risk when they venture out onto the ice. The heightened risk also puts first responders in danger when they are sent out on rescue missions following emergency calls.

"In order to minimize the risk of injury or death, ice fishing on the Oswego River is prohibited effectively immediately," Oswego city officials said.

The ice fishing ban extends to all navigable waters of the Oswego River. The City of Oswego consulted with the New York State Canal Corporation and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue the ban.

Even if you don't live in this region, it's important to be mindful of ice hazards before engaging in winter activities outside. The Oswego River ice fishing ban is an important reminder to us all about the risks and dangers of stepping onto icy waters, even if they appear stable and safe.

Anyone who violates Oswego's ice fishing ban is subject to arrest for trespassing and disorderly conduct under the New York State Penal Law. Beyond the legal repercussions, you could become severely injured or even die by ignoring safety warnings and setting out to fish, skate, or simply walk on frozen rivers or lakes.

More broadly, it's crucial to pay attention to outdoor recreation bans in your area and when you travel to protect marine habitats and prevent harmful fishing practices. Conservation authorities implement hunting and fishing bans to preserve biodiversity and promote human health in local communities.

You can be a responsible outdoor enthusiast by being mindful of any bans that affect your activities and by sharing public land updates with people you know. As abnormal and extreme weather conditions become more common in our ever-changing climate, awareness and public education are increasingly important.

According to the executive order published in an Oswego news release, "With open water in sight of ice that can be deceptively thin, the risk is too great to offset any recreational activity the Oswego River could bring even for the most careful among us."

"The city urges all residents to avoid the river entirely and exercise caution during all winter recreational activities as the region continues to experience typical February weather conditions, with temperatures hovering around freezing and occasional snow shower," radio station 100.3 WHEB wrote.

