Officials reopen long-closed boat ramp after major water level rebound: 'Better than it has been in the last seven years'

It's a welcome return for a spot that's been hit hard by the region's dry spells.

After years of drought and dwindling water levels, Southern Oregon's Hyatt Lake is making a long-awaited comeback. And it's just in time for peak outdoor season.

The Bureau of Land Management reopened the Cascade Ramp at Hyatt Lake now that water levels have surged to 84% capacity, the highest in several years, NewsWatch 12 reported. It's a welcome return for a spot that's been hit hard by the region's dry spells — and a signal that recovery is not only possible but already underway.

Just 20 miles east of Ashland, Hyatt Lake sits within the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument at 5,200 feet of elevation. When full, it spans 745 acres of serenity. The lake is a no-wake zone that's perfect for people looking to unplug and enjoy nature without the roar of jet skis or speedboats.

While the campgrounds are closed for now and facilities are limited, day-use access is available with permits at self-service stations. And with the lake recently stocked with sportfish, conditions are prime for casting a line or launching a kayak.

The resurgence of Hyatt Lake is part of a broader pattern playing out across the area. A steady stream of winter storms has helped refill regional reservoirs after years of record-low levels. From Dec. 27-30 alone, the Talent Irrigation District reported gaining 4,720 acre-feet of water — roughly the size of 4,700 Olympic swimming pools.

Snowpack has also rebounded in a major way. "On January 1st of last year, we had no snow where we measure the snow, up by Howard Prairie. And this year we currently have 20 inches," TID Manager Wanda Derry told Jefferson Public Radio earlier this year. That snow acts as a crucial water bank, slowly melting and feeding lakes and reservoirs well into the dry season.

In April, the irrigation district reported the region's water supply was looking "better than it has been in the last seven years." It's a welcome shift for farmers, outdoor enthusiasts, and the fragile ecosystems that have endured years of low water levels.

Hyatt Lake's recovery is more than good news for weekend plans. It's also a step forward for the environment. As water levels rise, ecosystems grow stronger, bringing fish, birds, and other wildlife back to the area. This resurgence benefits biodiversity throughout the Cascade-Siskiyou region.

The road to recovery hasn't been short, but this moment marks a hopeful turning point. And it's a reminder that when we take care of our natural spaces, they can take care of us right back.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.