Mountain-biking enthusiasts strike unprecedented agreement with government officials: '[They] have a role to play in the fight'

by Margaret Wong
BikePark Wales combines a passion for outdoor recreation with a commitment to protecting the environment.

Photo Credit: BikePark Wales

BikePark Wales is not just a premier mountain biking destination — it's a hub for environmental change in Wales. 

As reported by Wired, the bike park is starting an unprecedented agreement to pay the government to help rewild their grounds. The new agreement between BikePark Wales and the Welsh government allows the park to lease land in Gethin Forest. The forest is a publicly owned woodland managed by Natural Resources Wales, which is now planned to be rewilded and used for BikePark's trail network.

BikePark Wales was founded in 2013 by Martin Astley and Rowan Sorrell and combines a passion for outdoor recreation with a commitment to protecting the environment and maintaining sustainable business practices. 

The park spans over 1,200 acres, offering thrill-seekers a network of 44 trails of varying difficulty. The park is built on land that has degraded due to old coal mining practices. Now, the goal is to convert the area into a world-class biking experience with fun and challenging routes. These bike paths are surrounded by tree coverage and wildlife that the company wants to help flourish.

Rewilding Britain and the Woodland Trust will partner with BikePark to plant thousands of native trees and reintroduce native species to its newly leased land.

"Morally, I think businesses have a role to play in the fight that we've got on our hands, with climate change and biodiversity loss and so on," said Astley.

Through its rewilding initiatives, BikePark Wales has become a case study in how businesses can contribute to national biodiversity goals. By planting diverse species and monitoring the return of birds, mammals, and insects, the park raises the bar for similar projects worldwide. 

Whether you're a biking enthusiast or an environmentalist, the park's story is an inspiring example of what can happen when the community, businesses, and government work together.

