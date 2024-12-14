Expert issues dire warning about lasting effects of recent hurricanes: 'The pain is far from over'

"It will take years for many of these communities, families and small businesses to recover."

According to one estimate by AccuWeather, the cost of this year's active Atlantic hurricane season could be as high as $500 billion. The season's most devastating storms not only caused widespread destruction but also led to the loss of thousands of jobs and raised concerns about long-term health effects, as reported by The Hill.

What's happening?

The above-average 2024 Atlantic hurricane season featured 18 named storms, including 11 hurricanes, five of which were major. Preliminary indications are that it will be one of the costliest seasons on record for the United States.

Five hurricanes — Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene, and Milton — made landfall in the continental U.S., tying for fourth place for most in a season with 1893, 2004, and 2005, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

This year's hurricane season will be remembered as one of the most catastrophic and costly in recorded history. Topping the list of this year's most costly storm was Hurricane Helene. The storm spread catastrophic damage from Florida northward to the southern Appalachians in western North Carolina. The total damage for Helene alone was estimated to be between $225 billion and $250 billion, according to The Hill.

"It will take years for many of these communities, families and small businesses to recover. It could take a decade or longer to recover in some of the towns hit hardest by Helene," AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter told The Hill, adding that "the pain is far from over," as written by the political publication.

"Some communities may never fully recover from the catastrophic inland flash flooding we witnessed this year," Porter added.

Why is this year's costly hurricane season important?

Recovery from some of this year's storms will take a long time, and hurricanes have become more intense as a result of warming global temperatures (mostly caused by the burning of dirty fuels), suggesting that more devastation could be on the way without mitigation measures.

"This is the most devastating storm that's ever hit North Carolina in a place that is very difficult to access. A lot of these places are difficult to get to on a sunny day before the storm. … We've been able to open more than 900 roads that were closed, get all of our schools open, and children back in school," said North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper in an interview with WXII-TV.

"But the fact remains that because of the widespread devastation, it's going to take years to recover, and it's going to take billions of dollars in investment," he added.

FEMA said in a statement that the agency has obligated more than $292 million for 47 grants to support Helene's recovery in North Carolina. The impacts from this year's storms also include a loss of jobs and health concerns.

Western North Carolina's tourism industry has taken a big hit, while FEMA explains that "hurricanes can cause long-term health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, negatively affect reproductive health, and increase exposure to infectious and noninfectious disease."

What can be done about costly hurricanes?

A Climate Central analysis revealed that our overheating planet increased the wind speed of every hurricane this season. Reducing the amount of heat-trapping gases that are supercharging storms is the key to cooling down the Earth.

We can all help by using our purchasing power to support brands participating in eco-friendly initiatives and raising awareness about the issue by talking with family and friends.

We can also make changes in the way we use electricity in our homes. For instance, switching to LED light bulbs is an easy upgrade to reduce harmful pollution and even save some cash on electric bills over the course of the year.

