Hurricane Idalia is bringing catastrophic flooding to Florida and surrounding states — here’s how to help the victims

Four ways you can help people who have been impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia made landfall in Florida on Aug. 30 as a Category 3 storm, bringing intense winds and a catastrophic storm surge throughout the state.

The storm surge has broken records in some areas, and The National Hurricane Center has reported that parts of the state could see up to 16 feet of flooding. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of people lost power across both Florida and Georgia.

The destruction that #Idalia brought to Perry, FL is truly devastating.



The storm will continue to create dangerous conditions in Georgia and the Carolinas through the afternoon and into the night.



The storm will continue to create dangerous conditions in Georgia and the Carolinas through the afternoon and into the night.

Although the damage across the state’s Big Bend region has not yet been fully realized, there are still plenty of things you can do to help those who were affected and continue to be affected by the storm.

01. Donate to the Red Cross According to the Red Cross, at least 4,500 people are residing in shelters to avoid the worst impacts of the storm. Donating to the Red Cross can help those sheltering get the food, supplies, and emergency equipment they need to weather this storm. If you want to make sure your donation specifically goes to Hurricane Idalia disaster relief, in the memo line of the check, just write “Hurricane Idalia.” 02. Donate blood In times of disaster, blood donations can literally save lives. But hurricanes also often disrupt and cancel blood drives and donation appointments, meaning the number of donations can plummet. If you live in a nearby region, a few minutes of giving blood can go a long way. The Red Cross can help you schedule an appointment to donate. 03. Give to food banks After hurricanes like Idalia hit, many people face hunger and food insecurity. The nonprofit organization Feeding America is currently taking donations to support families and individuals affected by the hurricane. 04. Donate to Operation BBQ Relief This relief organization uses mobile kitchens and volunteers to feed both those affected by the storm and first responders helping to manage the disaster. At the moment, Operation BBQ Relief is deployed in Florida, feeding affected residents. You can donate on the organization’s website.

