Tropical Storm Flossie made its way along Mexico's coast — here's why we should be paying close attention

Tropical Storm Flossie made its way up the western coast of Mexico as it became a hurricane and reached Category 3 status on Tuesday before weakening.

What's happening?

Flossie, which first began at the tail end of June, saw wind speeds rising to 115 miles per hour, placing it firmly in Category 3.

The National Hurricane Center describes all hurricanes that reach Category 3 or higher as "major," with the potential to wreak considerable damage upon infrastructure and bring about significant loss of life.

According to ABC News, the Mexican government issued warnings in several coastal cities regarding the storm.

By Thursday, the storm had weakened to a tropical storm, but ABC News reported the storm had the potential to cause "'life-threatening' surf and rip currents" in Mexico and drop substantial rain in some Mexican states.

Why are hurricanes concerning?

The damage caused by hurricanes has risen considerably over the past 10 years, per the Weather Channel, with the number of severe storms each year since 2015 meeting or exceeding the annual average before then.

Now more than ever before, we have increasing reason to worry about the safety of our lives and our residential and urban infrastructure.

Likewise, as hurricanes pose more and more of a threat, we can expect insurance coverage for these natural disasters to fall in at-risk areas, rendering hurricanes both a physical and financial threat.

What's being done about hurricanes?

Since the growing severity of present-day hurricanes can be attributed to our warming planet, it's essential that we cut down on our heat-trapping carbon pollution in order to stop supercharging these extreme weather events.

For the short term, taking steps to make your home more weather-resilient can put your mind at ease if you live in an area at increased risk of hurricanes.

Measures such as installing home solar panels in conjunction with a battery system can immediately serve as a backup power source during an emergency and help you slash your electrical bills by lowering your reliance on fuel-based energy.

