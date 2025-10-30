Officials take bold action as 'extremely aggressive' creatures wreak havoc on US region: 'It's pretty alarming'

California residents can now use a surprising method to help rid the state of an invasive species.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that allows the hunting of mute swans.

As State Affairs reported, these striking white swans were first brought to the United States to bring beauty to parks and private estates.

But they have grown at a startling rate. Since 2022, the number of mute swans in California has grown from 1,500 to an estimated 12,000 — an 800% increase.

"It's pretty alarming what we're seeing," Andrew Engilis from the University of California, Davis, Museum of Wildlife and Fish Biology told State Affairs. "The spread is uncontrolled. … In the last 15 years, I'd say the species has really exploded."

The bill, which was unanimously passed by California's House and Senate, creates few restrictions on how, when, and where mute swans can be hunted. Two other invasive bird species, the English sparrow and starling, can also be freely hunted in California.

When an invasive species is introduced into a new environment, it often spreads quickly and outcompetes native plants and wildlife for valuable resources, such as food and water.

Mute swans, for instance, eat underwater plants known as submerged aquatic vegetation, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

They can consume up to 8 pounds of this per day and destroy much more, leaving much less for other animals and disrupting aquatic ecosystems.

The large birds, which have wingspans of up to 8 feet, can also be "extremely aggressive" toward birds and humans, as Engilis observed.

California's Department of Fish and Wildlife said that they have been known to kill other birds and have badly injured young children.

Critics worry that allowing the hunting of mute swans could put other, native swans in danger when they migrate to California during the winter. But advocates have said mute swans are easily distinguishable and that this law is necessary to help curb their spread.

"AB 764 is a proactive, science-driven solution to a fast-growing problem — one that threatens our native wildlife and the health of our wetlands," bill author Asm. Jeff Gonzalez, R-Indio, said in a statement.

"By responsibly managing invasive mute swans, we're taking an important step to ensure future generations inherit a California just as rich in natural beauty as the one we enjoy today."

