Homeowner captures dazzling slo-mo video of adorable garden visitor: 'I'm going to miss her'

A gardener shared a dazzling video of a hummingbird feeding on one of their flowers.

The Redditor posted a clip of a beautiful hummingbird flitting around a large pink blossom and enjoying its nectar. In the title, the poster wrote, "I'm going to miss her!" referring to the upcoming winter.

The caption said, "Caught this girl getting in shape for her big trek. We had at least 4 hummingbirds frequent our garden this year."

While this hummingbird is prepping for its journey south for the winter, it will likely return to this garden next spring. When you fill your yard with native plants, you get to enjoy gorgeous visitors like this hummingbird every year.

Native plants help support local ecosystems by providing food and habitats to local critters, something nonnative plants cannot. When you select plant species according to your gardening zone, you'll create a flourishing space that's buzzing with nature.

But natural gardens aren't just pretty to look at. They can also help you save money on your water bills and gardening supplies. You don't need to constantly water your plants, as they'll be suited to your area's natural climate. There's also no need for pesticides, herbicides, and other harsh and expensive chemicals.

Plus, you can save time and energy. You'll still get to enjoy the soothing and satisfying aspects of gardening without the rigorous weeding and mowing. The plants can coexist with one another because they're all part of the same ecosystem.

A native garden also benefits local wildlife, especially pollinators. Pollinators like this hummingbird are essential to a healthy planet and a secure food supply for humans.

These outdoor spaces support biodiversity, giving an array of creatures the resources they need to thrive. Invasive plants do the opposite, depleting resources and pushing out local species.

Fellow Redditors were delighted to see the hummingbird video.

One person wrote, "What a lovely video what a little beauty and to have them in your garden as well."

And another shared how they'll also miss their local garden visitors during the colder months, saying, "I wish I lived in a more southern area so [as] to keep them around, too. But, spring will bring their little lives back I hope."

