  • Outdoors Outdoors

Homeowner captures dazzling slo-mo video of adorable garden visitor: 'I'm going to miss her'

"What a little beauty."

by Veronica Booth
"What a little beauty."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A gardener shared a dazzling video of a hummingbird feeding on one of their flowers.

The Redditor posted a clip of a beautiful hummingbird flitting around a large pink blossom and enjoying its nectar. In the title, the poster wrote, "I'm going to miss her!" referring to the upcoming winter. 

360 View. I'm going to miss her!
byu/frigfrigfrig inhummingbirds

The caption said, "Caught this girl getting in shape for her big trek. We had at least 4 hummingbirds frequent our garden this year." 

While this hummingbird is prepping for its journey south for the winter, it will likely return to this garden next spring. When you fill your yard with native plants, you get to enjoy gorgeous visitors like this hummingbird every year. 

Native plants help support local ecosystems by providing food and habitats to local critters, something nonnative plants cannot. When you select plant species according to your gardening zone, you'll create a flourishing space that's buzzing with nature. 

But natural gardens aren't just pretty to look at. They can also help you save money on your water bills and gardening supplies. You don't need to constantly water your plants, as they'll be suited to your area's natural climate. There's also no need for pesticides, herbicides, and other harsh and expensive chemicals.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices

Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road.

You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be.

Learn more

Plus, you can save time and energy. You'll still get to enjoy the soothing and satisfying aspects of gardening without the rigorous weeding and mowing. The plants can coexist with one another because they're all part of the same ecosystem. 

A native garden also benefits local wildlife, especially pollinators. Pollinators like this hummingbird are essential to a healthy planet and a secure food supply for humans.

These outdoor spaces support biodiversity, giving an array of creatures the resources they need to thrive. Invasive plants do the opposite, depleting resources and pushing out local species. 

Fellow Redditors were delighted to see the hummingbird video. 

When do you plan to start gardening this year?

I already have 🧑‍🌾

In the next couple of weeks 🗓️

As soon as the ground thaws 🥶

Probably never 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One person wrote, "What a lovely video what a little beauty and to have them in your garden as well."

And another shared how they'll also miss their local garden visitors during the colder months, saying, "I wish I lived in a more southern area so [as] to keep them around, too. But, spring will bring their little lives back I hope."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x