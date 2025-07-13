Officials search for answers amid surge in terrifying encounters between people and wild animals: 'Maintaining a fence is very expensive'

Countries will need to keep investing in smart solutions.

There are some parts of Africa where encounters with wild animals are becoming more common, and people have a lot to worry about.

What's happening?

According to TRT Global, a Kenyan farmer named Samuel Mwangi had a terrifying run-in with a jackal last December. He was walking a familiar path near his home when the animal jumped out of the bushes and bit him on the head. Samuel fought back with his machete and killed the jackal. He survived, but not without injuries.

Stories like Samuel's are becoming more common, and there's a big reason this is happening more often: Wild animals are losing their space. As more people move into areas that used to be wild, animals are getting squeezed out. On top of that, drought and climate change are drying up food and water sources. So, animals wander into villages and farms looking for something to eat, and that's when they cross paths with people.

Why Is This So Concerning?

This isn't just happening in Kenya. Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania, and other countries also report frequent and sometimes deadly human-wildlife clashes. Most of these happen in areas near wildlife reserves and parks.

What makes this even more complicated is that these same animals are a huge part of the tourism industry, which means they help bring in money and jobs, but they're also putting nearby communities at risk.

What's being done to help?

Kenya has a program that provides money to help these people pay their medical bills, but fixing this issue isn't just about compensation. Kenya is also working to prevent attacks in the first place by using specialized infrastructure and patrolling.

Still, keeping up with all of this is expensive and difficult, so that's why education is also a big part of the plan. Officials are using radio, TV, and social media to teach communities how to stay safe and what to do when wildlife is nearby.

"Maintaining a fence is very expensive," said Dr. Richard Chepkwony, Director of Policy, Research and Innovation at Kenya Wildlife Service.

The bottom line

Living alongside wild animals comes with risks, but it's also part of what makes these places so special.

If we want to protect both people and wildlife, countries will need to keep investing in smart solutions that keep everyone safe and allow nature to thrive.

