Farmers grapple with unpredictable harvests as seasons become erratic: 'This is kind of scary'

Warmer average temperatures in autumn and "false" springs are disrupting the signals grapevines need to blossom effectively, raising concerns for grape growers and winemakers in New York, per an article on Phys.org from Cornell University.

What's happening?

Rising global temperatures caused by the climate crisis are affecting grape yields, according to new research from Cornell AgriTech.

"In New York, we are right at the coldest edge that grapevines can tolerate, so as things get warmer, it's great for the middle of winter, but it's not great for the spring and fall, because it messes with the signaling grapes need," said Jason Londo, associate professor in the School of Integrative Plant Science, Horticulture Section, at Cornell AgriTech in the Phys.org article.

The new research, published in the Journal of Experimental Botany, included the study of 31 grape varieties over a period of three years. Researchers wanted to know which external signals and genetic pathways inform grapevines that it's time to grow buds for the spring.

They concluded that wild grape varieties that adapted to survival in the cold of Northern winters were most vulnerable to late frosts since they were quickest to develop buds in the spring. The team also found that commercial hybrids including these wild varieties were almost as vulnerable.

"And this is kind of scary because for decades we've been breeding and planting grapes for deep midwinter hardiness, which brings along with it this trait of waking up early. But now our winters are getting warmer and more erratic, so those cultivars are more at risk for late frost damage," Londo said in the Phys.org article.

Why is this research important?

As the climate crisis worsens, rising global temperatures are affecting our food supply, impacting farms and those who depend on crop yields for their livelihood. Less product also leads to higher costs at grocery stores.

The overheating of our planet affects other plant life as well, disrupting ecosystems and damaging entire food webs.

Research can help inform new farming practices to adapt to our changing weather, and encourage reforms to reduce pollution.

What's being done about our overheating planet?

One key change farmers can make in the face of rising temperatures is planting a diverse variety of crops, Londo explained.

While farmers adapt to current changes, other major efforts will be critical to reduce pollution. Countries working to decarbonize and major companies expanding their work to decrease pollution output could make a huge impact for the future.

In our daily lives, we can each do our part by electrifying our homes and vehicles, reducing consumption, and recycling.

