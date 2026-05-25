Parent panics after coral snake slithers from toilet and disappears inside home

One homeowner's ordinary bathroom trip turned into a nightmare when a coral snake emerged from under the toilet and then vanished.

In a post to the Reddit forum r/Snakes, the original poster said their partner was using the bathroom when a snake "slithered out underneath her." The OP captured a picture of the snake on the back of the toilet seat, but they lost sight of it while waiting for maintenance.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The incident captured a fear many people share: not just finding wildlife indoors, but losing sight of it while it's still inside.

The poster added that they needed to pick up their child from daycare within the hour, raising the stakes. Commenters on the post were taken aback by the unusual bathroom discovery.

As one user put it: "Holy s***. That's not one you want crawling around the house."

Others offered practical suggestions, including carefully checking warm and dark hiding places such as beneath the refrigerator, around the water heater, near the washer and dryer, and in closets, storage areas, and electrical openings.

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A missing venomous snake inside a home is a real safety concern, especially for families with children or pets. Coral snakes are highly venomous, and while they are generally reclusive, experts consistently advise against trying to capture or handle one without training.

The incident also reflects a broader reality: As human development encroaches on wildlife habitat, animals increasingly end up in human-made spaces. Homes, plumbing systems, and dense neighborhoods can create accidental pathways and hiding places for creatures that would otherwise avoid people.

That means strange encounters like this are not always random. They can be partly tied to the way human activity reshapes landscapes, pushing wildlife into closer contact with everyday life. The result is stress for residents and danger for animals that are suddenly trapped in unfamiliar environments.

If you ever suspect a venomous snake is loose in your home, the safest move is to keep people and pets away from the area and, if there is an immediate risk, contact animal control, a licensed wildlife removal specialist, or local emergency services. Avoid reaching into dark spaces or moving appliances without help.

Other commenters on the post did not hesitate to voice their concerns.

"Now my nightmare fuel tank is full," said one user.

"I don't think you should stay there until you can find it, those are sooo dangerous," another advised.

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