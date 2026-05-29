Homeowner spots 7 possible brown recluses roaming different rooms of house: 'Not actually reclusive'

"It's possible one birthed in your home."

An Alabama resident took to Reddit after spotting what appeared to be brown recluse spiders in multiple rooms of the house.

The unsettling part, they said, was that the spiders seemed "not actually reclusive."

The householder from Birmingham uploaded a video of one spider and asked whether it might be a brown recluse. They said they had encountered seven similar spiders in rooms throughout the home.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Rather than staying tucked away in hidden corners, the homeowner said the spiders had been appearing out in the open, "just chilling on the floor in random places."

Brown recluses are known for keeping to themselves. While an online video is not always enough for a definitive identification, several similar spiders indoors can be hard to dismiss, and a possible brown recluse in the house is alarming.

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The species is venomous enough to be a medical emergency if bitten, though these spiders generally prefer to avoid people, and bites are relatively uncommon. Finding several in living spaces can raise concerns for families, pets, and anyone walking around barefoot or handling laundry, boxes, or shoes.

Cracks in foundations, stored cardboard, piles of clothing, and quiet indoor corners can create safe hiding places, while development and habitat disruption can increase overlap between people and native species.

If you think you may have brown recluse spiders indoors, experts generally recommend starting with simple prevention steps: reduce clutter, especially cardboard and clothing on the floor; seal gaps around doors, windows, and baseboards; and shake out shoes, towels, and bedding before use.

If you need to move stored items in garages, closets, or under beds, wear gloves and use caution. Sticky traps can help monitor spider movement, which may also help determine whether the problem is isolated or widespread.

If anyone is bitten and develops worsening pain, swelling, or other concerning symptoms, seek medical advice promptly.

Commenters seemed to agree that the OP's spider was indeed a brown recluse because of a violin-shaped marking on its back.

"Man that is the most brown recluse-y brown recluse I've ever seen, you can practically hear that violin on its back," one said.

"If you keep finding them, it's possible one birthed in your home," another suggested. "Also, if you're finding a bunch of spiders in your home that means you have an abundance of other critters they're feasting on. You need to tackle the issue of what they're eating to decrease the population."

"In your shoes, I would consider consulting an exterminator," said a third.

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