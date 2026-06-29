Rhode Island man says 'good morning' when a black bear wanders in and drinks from his koi pond

"It just took a big gulp, and my fish, they just took off."

A Rhode Island man had an unusual wildlife encounter at home when a black bear wandered into his backyard and stopped to get a drink.

West Greenwich resident Matt Colwell described the visit to the local television station WPRI and was thrilled by the encounter.

What happened?

Colwell told the network he was on his back porch when the bear came into the yard.

Before reaching the pond, the animal sniffed around a bird feeder, then stopped at the koi pond to drink water.

"I just kind of froze," Colwell recalled. "It was the coolest thing I've ever seen."

He described how suddenly the encounter unfolded.

"All of a sudden it was right there," he told the station. "We were looking at each other, and I just smiled and said 'good morning.'"

As it drank from the pond, Colwell described the black bear as "majestic" and "gigantic."

The visit was dramatic for the fish, too, as he relayed to the network.

"It just took a big gulp, and my fish, they just took off," Colwell recounted to WPRI.

He said the bear did not eat any of them and would gladly welcome the visitor again.

Why does it matter?

Black bears can be drawn to common backyard features such as bird feeders and ponds. In Colwell's case, it seems his bird feeder and the water in his yard attracted this black bear.

Easy food and water sources can attract wildlife into neighborhoods, especially as development continues to push deeper into natural habitats.

Wildlife experts often warn that bears that begin associating backyards with meals may keep returning, increasing the chances of property damage, dangerous encounters, or the animal eventually being relocated or killed.

It is recommended to secure garbage, bring in bird feeders during active bear seasons, and keep a respectful distance.

What are people saying?

Much of Colwell's reaction was amazement. Since he told WPRI that building a wildlife oasis was his and his wife's intent, it's not exactly surprising that the bear has an open invitation to return.

"It's welcome back anytime," Colwell declared to the station. "It can come back and relax."

Commenters on the TV segment appreciated his posture toward the bear.

"Black bears are usually harmless, just enjoy the moment," one wrote. "Respect wildlife, they have every right to be here!"

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