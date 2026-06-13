East Tennessee woman films mother bear plunging into backyard pool as three cubs watch

"Mama acts like she has visited there before!"

An East Tennessee homeowner filmed a mother black bear cooling off in a backyard pool while three cubs waited nearby.

The clip captured a surprisingly relatable summer family moment, only with much more fur and much larger claws.

What happened?

As WSMV reported, Janet Whitlock was spending part of the afternoon with her brother at her Newport home when he noticed a mother bear and three cubs near the backyard barn. She captured what happened next on Facebook.

The animals made their way across the yard toward the pool deck, as Whitlock nervously whispered and giggled into the camera, marveling at the little cubs and the mama bear.

With the cubs lingering nearby and watching, the mother bear went into the backyard pool and took a refreshing dip. One cub dipped its paw in as well. Moments later, the bear got out and moved on, with the cubs following behind.

She shook off all the water, and the cubs and mother bear headed back into the woods after some dilly-dallying.

"Hey you guys! That's my pool," Whitlock exclaimed in the caption.

Why does it matter?

Bear sightings often increase as temperatures climb, and human development has made these encounters more likely by pushing neighborhoods, roads, pools, and other backyard features deeper into or closer to wildlife habitat.

When bears move through residential areas, they are often responding to easy opportunities created by people, whether that means access to water, shade, trash, pet food, or other attractants.

A swimming pool may seem less concerning than unsecured garbage, but it still shows how human spaces can shape animal behavior.

For homeowners, these moments can also turn dangerous quickly. A curious bear near a pool deck is still a wild animal and can be especially protective when cubs are involved. Close contact can put both people and bears at risk.

Whitlock did the right thing in just observing instead of confronting the mother bear.

What are people saying?

As bear activity picks up in Tennessee, WSMV noted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is urging residents to use caution and to follow "BearWise basics," reminding people to "be smart during these encounters."

Meanwhile, Facebook commenters enjoyed the family bear moment.

"She needed a little dunk to cool off!" a user explained.

"Mama acts like she has visited there before!" a viewer noted.

Another user excitedly reacted: "Love this! I get alligators, you get bears!"

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