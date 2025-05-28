Onlooker captures stunning video of wild hippos walking down city street: 'Taking a stroll'

You're sitting in a diner, sipping your favorite beverage, when you look out the window and spot a large hippopotamus strolling casually down the middle of the street.

You set your cup down and do a double-take, only to see two more hippos lumbering behind the first. Did someone spike your beverage? Nope — you're in a South African town.

What's happening?

This scene wasn't something out of an animated movie. It actually happened in St. Lucia, South Africa, in late January. ABC News posted the video to Instagram with the caption, "Bloat of hippos spotted taking a stroll in South African Town."

They further explained, "According to Heritage Tours and Safari, a local tour company, there are approximately 800 hippos in the nearby nature reserve." They're likely referring to the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In the video, the three hippos walk slowly in a line, pausing now and then, as they follow the brick-paved street. Their snouts lower to the ground and sniff as they stroll past a row of parked cars. Bright street lights shine down on them, and the only other natural thing in the footage, besides themselves, is an overhanging tree.

Commenters on the video noted that this behavior is "completely normal" for the area — the hippos regularly leave the water at night to graze. But while the footage may seem endearing, the fact that these massive wild animals appear so close to human homes and vehicles is also a red flag.

Why are these hippos important?

Although it might look like a magical encounter, human-wildlife interactions like this are increasing in frequency, and not always peacefully. As human populations grow and cities expand into natural areas, animals lose their habitats.

Hippos are nocturnal and territorial, and while they may appear slow-moving, they are one of the most dangerous animals in Africa. In fact, hippos kill anywhere from 500 to 3,000 people per year.

The changing climate plays a role as well. Resource shortages, droughts, and shifting weather patterns push animals to seek food and water in new places, sometimes in the middle of town. The more this overlaps, the higher the risk of conflict between people and wildlife.

What's being done about it?

Conservation groups are working to preserve protected habitats from hippos and other African wildlife. Eco-tourism initiatives, like the ones in Saint Lucia, help by funding conservation while educating the public about peaceful coexistence.

You can help, too. Supporting climate solutions — like using less plastic, conserving energy, and voting for policies that protect wild spaces — makes a real difference. Protecting nature protects communities, as well.

While seeing a hippopotamus on Main Street makes for a good story, it's better for everyone when wild animals stay wild.

