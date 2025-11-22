  • Outdoors Outdoors

Homeowner shares satisfying time-lapse video of massive project on overgrown property: 'Off to a good start'

Commenters on the original post were impressed.

by Craig Gerard
One homeowner shared a mesmerizing time-lapse of their yard's transformation after battling Himalayan blackberry.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Invasive plants can be a headache to homeowners as well as a significant threat to other species in the area. One person dealing with the headache of an invasive plant took to the subreddit r/oddlysatisfying to demonstrate their attempts to remove it. 

In the post titled "Himalayan blackberry removal," the poster shows a time-lapse video of them working hard to remove the thick, invasive plant absolutely covering the landscape. They caption the post, "Yeah, there's a long way to go but I'm off to a good start." 

[OC] Himalayan blackberry removal
byu/PrineSwine inoddlysatisfying

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.) 

One natural way to combat the spread of invasive species is to rewild your yard with native plants. And the benefits of native plants go beyond simply combating invasive species. Native plants require much less maintenance, which saves homeowners both money and time. They also require much less water, which is good for the environment and also good for your utility bills. 

Native plants also naturally attract pollinators. These are the tiny birds and insects that keep ecosystems, including our food chain, healthy and thriving. In fact, it is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take. So rewilding your yard with native plants is really good for everyone. Another poster demonstrated this on Reddit when they shared stunning footage of a native plant garden that became an oasis for birds and bees. 

Another poster showed the progress in his yard when he turned his lifeless brown grass into a microprairie full of local, native plants. 

There are many great options for those considering a yard full of native plants. Clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping are all beneficial choices. And incredibly, even partially rewilding your yard can reap these amazing benefits. 

Commenters on the original post were impressed with the progress, but knew there was a long road ahead when it comes to the Himalayan blackberry. 

One said, "Unless they dredge the dirt and pull the roots, those suckers are gonna be back in full force next year." Another offered some outside-the-box advice: "2-3 goats will have that done in a day." 

x