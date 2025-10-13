  • Outdoors Outdoors

Official issue warning on worsening crisis in local landscape: 'Spreads very rapidly'

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: iStock

Residents across Belfast are voicing concern over the rampant spread of Himalayan balsam, an invasive plant threatening wildlife. Councillors in the area are now working to slow the spread through community public awareness and hands-on control. 

What's happening?

The plant was originally introduced to Britain in the 19th century and is now rapidly colonizing the city. Green Party Councillor Anthony Flynn has appealed to Belfast's City Hall and local community groups to join forces to tackle the problem.

"I have been made aware of issues from residents in various areas [...], with concerns around Himalayan Balsam, and other species," Flynn stated to the City Hall, as reported by Belfast Live. 

He explained that while many already know about the dangers of Japanese knotweed, another highly aggressive invasive plant, there is already a plan for combating its spread.

"But people don't know that Himalayan balsam is incredibly invasive, spreads very rapidly and impacts plants and fauna in any area," he continued for the City Hall. 

Why is Himalayan Balsam vital to combat?

Himalayan balsam is characterized by a sweet-smelling pink-purple flowering plant, which outcompetes native plants drastically, affecting local flora and fauna. More so, it produces a strong and attractive nectar, drawing pollinators to its scent, continuing its rapid spread, and neglecting native plants

According to Belfast Live, since the plant was introduced, it has"aggressively colonized damp areas, particularly along riverbanks and waterways."

The plant grows densely and pervasively, yet completely dies back in the winter. Once the dense plant dies back, it destabilizes soils, leaving the land susceptible to flooding. These events can damage infrastructure and flush pollution into agricultural land, threatening food and water supplies. 

What's being done about the invasive threat?

Following Flynn's appeal, the Belfast City Hall unanimously agreed to commission a report on the plant's threat level and explore ways to involve local communities. 

"I am aware there is a small team that goes around and performs invasive species removal, but I wonder if there is more we can do with local communities, to do a bit of ocllaboration with us," Councillor Flynn said.

Guidelines from the report will inform control methods, but common approaches include hand-pulling, cutting, and other natural removal techniques that avoid chemicals. Community support to rid the plant has already sprouted across the U.K., showing how community power has already worked to restore riverbanks and protect native species. 

By acting early, it's clear that Belfast can prevent Himalayan balsam from further eroding the biodiversity of Belfast. 

