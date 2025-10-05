Residents band together to save cherished local green space: 'A victory for community spirit'

One small town banded together to protect its community's backyard.

In Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, England, an 11-acre section of land has brought the community decades of joy.

The meadow, nicknamed Brown's Piece, features "three levels running from fields next to a primary school field, into a steep, wooded, terraced slope, and down to a plateau next to the stream that flows through Wotton," per the Wotton Community Land Trust.

After the land went up for sale in 2022, the WCLT set out to purchase and preserve the area. It was finally able to acquire all 11 acres, successfully securing the land for generations to come.

With the land, the WCLT first wants to improve pathways, ensure safety, and remove invasive Japanese knotweed. In the long term, Brown's Piece will foster a connection between the community and nature while protecting native species.

One of the biggest threats to wildlife is habitat loss. As urban sprawl spreads, animals are pushed into smaller spaces with fewer resources, such as food, water, and shelter.

Securing the land is one way to protect the species that live there, prevent a loss of biodiversity, and preserve the natural habitat.

Whether they're protecting 330,000 acres of land or just over 10, it's making a big difference. You don't need a trust or thousands of acres — you can preserve habitats by rewilding your backyard.

Remove invasive plants, switch to a natural lawn, and incorporate native plants. Not only will you save time and money, but you'll boost your backyard biodiversity.

A WCLT spokesperson told the Gazette that the land "is a victory for community spirit and environmental care. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who donated, volunteered, and believed in this vision."

If you're looking for ways to support climate issues or take local action, the WCLT could use assistance with repaying the loan used to finalize the land acquisition. Donations can be made at the WCLT website.

