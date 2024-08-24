Hiker calls out frustrating behavior after making 'gross' trail discovery: 'What garbage did I find?'

Leaving trash strewn along a trail is no way to thank the forests and parks for the numerous benefits they provide.

There are several fun games you can play while out on a hike. You can play "tree bingo," in which you check off different tree species you spot; you can also play "rainbow colors," in which you try to find forest items in every shade of the rainbow.

One less fun game, devised by an irritated TikToker, is "What garbage did I find on my hike?"

Lonny Winegar (@dontwasteourtrails) asked his followers what they thought he might find while out for a stroll in the wilderness. Was it dog poop? Was it plastic water bottles? Or was it dirty toilet paper?

The disheartening correct answer was: all of the above.

"Gross," Lonny said after picking up one of the offending items to dispose of later.

Hiking in green spaces should help us reconnect with the natural world. Walking among trees, bushes, grass, and dirt can improve mental well-being, reduce stress, and boost our oxygen intake.

The mantra "leave no trace" is practiced by many experienced nature enthusiasts, underlining the intention to ensure natural areas are left as if humans had never visited them at all. But whether it's plastic balloons, beer cans, or discarded camping equipment, hikers often stumble across items left behind by people who don't adhere to this philosophy.

In addition to ruining others' outdoor experience, leaving litter can affect future plant growth by contaminating soil, put animals in danger of illness or death after ingesting trash, present a hazard to other hikers, and cause other issues.

While Lonny obviously wasn't too pleased by his new game, others have taken the opportunity to turn garbage collection into something creative, such as using the items they pick up to turn into art.

