Researcher issues PSA about common party product after firsthand experience on hiking trail: 'The absolute worst'

A microplastic researcher posted a video to TikTok showing the presence of plastic even in a remote area.

Microplastic Macy (@microplasticmacy) issued a short but sweet plea while walking through the backcountry on the Pacific Crest Trail: "Please don't release balloons."

Macy detailed that a member of her hiking party found two mylar balloons while out on the trail. Instead of leaving them behind, they picked them up and tied them to their backpack. One even still had a bit of helium inside.

Mylar is a common material made from polyester that is used for party balloons. This human-made fiber material is typically derived from petroleum, and once it enters the atmosphere, it will not break down naturally for decades or even centuries.

If it remains in the environment, it is likely to erode into nano- or microplastics — tiny bits of plastic that can be imperceptible to the human eye. These can pollute soil, enter water supplies, and make their way into the bodies of humans or animals, where they will have health implications. According to a study summarized by Nature, microplastics in blood vessels have been linked to increased chances of stroke, heart attacks, and death.

Meanwhile, larger plastic fragments might be mistaken by animals for food, leading to choking risks or the potential for creatures to be starved from the inside, as the material will remain in their stomachs and make it difficult to take in actual sustenance.

Making responsible choices when celebrating achievements or milestones is essential for environmental health. Swapping plastic confetti for flower petals or leaves, for example, can prevent harmful materials from having a negative impact on the natural world.

Using non-disposable cups, plates, and cutlery can also help to reduce the production of plastic, which is harmful to the planet throughout its life cycle.

Lightweight, helium-containing balloons have the potential to travel miles and miles, making them a particular problem because they can get to far-reaching places unchecked, as Macy exemplified.

"I totally find [balloons] in the forest at least a couple times a year," one TikTok commenter said. "So crazy!"

"On a job that I had working in the Nevada desert we had multiple sites and the sites would compete to see who found the most balloons in the desert," another added.

"Mylar balloons are the absolute worst, because they conduct electricity and can short out high tension wires causing wildfires," another user said, noting another troubling risk.

