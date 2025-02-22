Hiker calls out problematic behavior spotted on scenic mountain peak: 'My blood's boiling'

"Gotta love people that specifically go to places of natural beauty because of how pristine they are and then trash the place."

An irate hiker took to Reddit to call out some truly baffling behavior in one of the most beautiful places in the United States.

Posting in the r/tahoe subreddit, the poster showed a picture of the top of Mt. Watson, with a gorgeous view of the lake below and, strangely, a massive piece of lumber that appeared to have fallen down from being used in some kind of temporary ceremony.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Did you recently get married on Mt Watson?" they said in the caption. "Congrats, that's amazing! Many blessings and cheers to a long and loving future ahead."

"Maybe a good bonding experience as a newly married couple would be to go back and clean up after yourselves, and restore the natural beauty of this spectacular wedding location," they continued. "This is probably a long shot here, but if you know who recently got married on Mt Watson, please ask them to go and clean up the lumber and plastic decorations they left behind."

In the comments, they clarified that the wooden structure had been a deck attached to the rocks above it, decorated with plastic vines and flowers, and then left behind after the ceremony ended.

Litter in public places is a massive issue, and not just at Tahoe. Other national parks like Yosemite are plagued with trash scattered along trails as well. Weddings are infamous for the level of litter they leave behind after outdoor ceremonies, and even smaller campsites around the country are inundated with trash left by previous residents.

If you want to help fight the spread of litter cluttering our most beautiful landscapes, consider following the seven principles of the Leave No Trace movement, which is committed to reducing trash in our public spaces. Those who don't respect our natural world can affect the connection that other individuals could experience with nature.

Commenters were understandably baffled and furious.

"Gotta love people that specifically go to places of natural beauty because of how pristine they are and then trash the place," said one.

"Lol my blood's boiling," said another. "Is that like a makeshift altar that somebody just flung over the cliff edge???"

"Here's hoping the marriage is as successful as their cleanup," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.