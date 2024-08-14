Resident shares frustration after neighbor's litter-filled wedding celebration: 'Should be completely banned'

"Some people truly can't see beyond their nose."

While a wedding celebration should be a time of joy, it's not an excuse to do whatever you want with little regard for the consequences.

One Redditor was adamant that while they didn't want to stop people from celebrating momentous events, the aftermath of their neighbor's nuptials saw litter strewn throughout the community.

"It's 100% clear that it can never be cleared away because the strong winds have blown it all over the streets and front gardens," they captioned an image of the scene, showing a balloon and scattered confetti. "I'm not an active environmentalist, but were there no alternatives?"

If that confetti is made from plastic, it will persist in the environment for decades, shedding microplastics, potentially finding its way into the stomachs of animals through ingestion, and likely leaching harmful chemicals into soil that would harm future plant growth.

If it was made from colored paper, the material should degrade quickly, but the dyes used to create the rainbow shades would likely contain harmful chemicals. They could harm soil or find their way to water sources if the material is blown by the wind.

There are planet-friendly alternatives to common celebratory paraphernalia. You can swap plastic or paper confetti for flower petals, which can be bought from local florists and will break down naturally in the environment.

The balloon, of which there were likely more from this wedding, is also concerning, as the rubber or plastic material will also remain in the environment long after it has burst and could cause similar problems to the plastic confetti. If mylar balloons are used, the impact is even worse.

Bubbles are a fun alternative that can delight both adults and children, and sustainably made, nontoxic options are now on the market.

The Redditor noted that the group of around 30 people made it difficult to intervene or suggest they clean up the mess, and that's an understandable concern. It can be uncomfortable, and some might feel that getting involved could result in a stressful argument or worse. But sometimes, speaking calmly to people can be the best way to get results, especially if you explain the reasons why certain actions — such as spreading litter — can be problematic.

Comments on the post shared sympathy, and some wondered why polluting items like confetti and balloons are still allowed.

"Plastic confetti should be completely banned," one user said. "It serves no real purpose and is extremely difficult to clean up, so a huge amount of it is just left there."

"I'm still finding debris from my neighbors Halloween party to this day," another added. "Some people truly can't see beyond their nose."

