Everglades hiker catches invasive python, waits for ranger, and gets a $180 ticket

"At the end of the day for me it's common sense. Unfortunately, it's not too common anymore."

A Florida hiker who tried to remove an invasive python from an Everglades trail instead walked away with a $180 fine, at least at first.

What happened?

While hiking in Shark Valley at Everglades National Park, Yatir Nitzany came across a python moving over the trail.

"I saw one crawling across the trail. There were children around," he told Local 10 News.

Concerned about leaving the snake there, Nitzany chose to capture it and wait for a ranger, explaining: "It had a bulge in its belly. The upper part of its body indicating it just killed something and I couldn't have it on my conscience just to leave it there and just let it go."

Roughly 30 minutes later, he said, a ranger showed up, took the python, and issued him a $180 citation for handling wildlife in the park, according to Local 10 News. Federal park rules generally require visitors to have authorization before they touch or capture animals, even if the species involved is invasive.

Luckily for Nitzany, the case was later dismissed before it went before a judge.

Why does it matter?

Pythons are not native to the region. Invasive pythons can devastate native animal populations, create cascading effects, and add strain to an ecosystem already under pressure from development, pollution, and climate-related threats.

National parks can and should restrict visitor interference with wildlife. But those rules are intended to protect people, animals, and sensitive habitats alike.

Ron Magill, an ambassador/conservation liaison at Zoo Miami, said the circumstances called for discretion.

Magill told Local 10 News: "At the end of the day, for me, it's common sense. Unfortunately, it's not too common anymore." He also said he wants clearer rules so people are not penalized for stepping in during unusual encounters involving invasive species.

"My goal now is to do whatever I can to change this law," Magill added. "To make sure there is a caveat in this law so that people like Nitzany are not punished for doing the right thing in the environment."

As an indication of the problem Magill is trying to solve, Nitzany said, "I regret asking for help."

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