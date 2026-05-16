Bear spray recovered near Florida hiker killed in Glacier's first fatal bear attack since 1998

"Officials are still working to determine whether it belonged to [the victim]."

A fatal bear encounter in Glacier National Park is drawing renewed attention to the risks that can arise when people and wildlife unexpectedly cross paths in shared outdoor spaces.

Officials say crews discovered a can of bear spray close to where a 33-year-old Florida hiker was killed earlier this month in what appears to be the park's first deadly bear attack since 1998.

What happened?

Anthony Pollio went missing after hiking the Mount Brown Trail on May 3. According to park officials, search-and-rescue crews later found his body about 50 feet off the trail, Daily Inter Lake reported.

Authorities said his injuries were consistent with a bear attack, and evidence at the scene suggests the incident may have been a surprise encounter.

Investigators also recovered a can of bear spray nearby. However, spokesperson Autumn Sifuentes said officials are still working to determine whether it belonged to Pollio and what, if any, role it played in the encounter.

Pollio's father told Florida news outlets that a coroner's report suggested his son encountered a grizzly bear, but park officials have not confirmed the species involved. Sifuentes said that remains under investigation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

If confirmed, the attack would be the 11th fatal bear attack recorded in Glacier since 1967. The other 10 all involved grizzlies. The most recent deadly encounter occurred in 1998, when a solo hiker encountered a female grizzly with two young bears on the Scenic Point Trail in Two Medicine Valley, according to Daily Inter Lake.

For now, the Sperry Trailhead remains closed as officials monitor bear activity in the area, and there is no timeline for reopening.

Why is this event concerning?

Any fatal wildlife encounter is devastating for a victim's loved ones. It also underscores a broader reality: As more people spend time in wild areas, the chances of close-range encounters with large animals can increase.

Bears are not inherently seeking out humans, and attacks remain rare. But sudden encounters on trails — especially in dense cover or quiet conditions — can become dangerous quickly. A bear attack in Yellowstone National Park on May 4 left two hikers seriously injured and led to park closures.

Human activity is often part of that equation, whether hikers are moving through prime habitat, traveling alone, or failing to secure food and garbage properly, which can change animal behavior.

Warmer seasonal conditions can add another layer of complexity by lengthening recreation seasons and increasing human and bear activity in mountain landscapes simultaneously.

There can also be consequences for wildlife when these incidents happen. According to Daily Inter Lake, park officials have euthanized bears believed to be tied to fatal encounters with people unless the incident is considered defensive.

Grizzly bears play an important role in healthy ecosystems, and avoiding preventable encounters helps protect both public safety and the species itself.

What's being done about bear safety in Glacier?

Park officials are continuing to investigate the attack and monitor bears near the trail system where Pollio was found, according to Daily Inter Lake. In the near term, trail closures are one of the most direct tools parks can use to reduce risk while wildlife managers assess conditions in an area.

Glacier is also urging visitors to follow standard bear-safety guidance: hike in groups, make noise, carry bear spray and ensure you know how to use it, secure food and trash properly, and stay alert on the trail.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.