Bear attack injures two hikers and forces Yellowstone closures: 'I have never seen anything like that'

"It's not something you ever want to walk up to."

Two hikers were seriously injured in a bear attack near Yellowstone National Park's Old Faithful area, prompting temporary closures and an investigation into what happened, according to the National Park Service.

The incident happened on May 4 on the Mystic Falls Trail in Wyoming. Officials said the hikers "sustained injuries by one or more bears," but they have not released additional details about their conditions, what kind of bear was involved, or what led up to the encounter.

Craig Lerman, a hiker from Maryland, told ABC News that he came across multiple claw marks, which he immediately identified as bear prints. "Continued up the trail, saw a bloody hat and a watch that had looked like it was torn off," Lerman said.

That's when he heard calls for help. He found the 28-year-old injured hiker, who appeared to have wounds to his face, back, and legs. Lerman gave the man his shirt, stayed with him, and watched as first responders later airlifted the two injured hikers from the area.

"I have never seen anything like that before," he told ABC News. "It was bad. And knowing that that bear was still there somewhere was scary as well." Lerman said he believed the second injured person was the man's 14-year-old brother. "It's not something you ever want to walk up to." Lerman said, adding, "I just hope that they both make it."

While officials have not said what caused this attack, wildlife conflicts can become more likely when people move through animal habitat, especially on busy trails during peak season. Surprise encounters and increased pressure on wild spaces can pose risks to both humans and animals — one reason park rules on distance, food storage, and trail awareness matter so much.

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The National Park Service recommends that people stay at least 100 yards away from bears, if possible, carry bear spray, hike in groups of three or more, and be prepared to respond appropriately if you do encounter a bear.

According to ABC News, the last bear attack in Yellowstone was in September 2025, when a 29-year-old man hiking alone near Turbid Lake was injured by a grizzly bear. The park service said Yellowstone's most recent deadly bear attack happened in 2015 near Lake Village.

Fortunately, it appears the 2015 attack will remain the most recent fatality for now. ABC News reported that Lerman was told that both hikers survived the attack and are currently recovering.

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