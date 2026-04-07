Hiker shares pic of upsetting discovery at popular park: 'Imagine eating a ... Big Mac in the mountains'

"It is sad some people don't pay attention or don't care."

A Redditor highlighted a frustrating example of a pristine location tarnished by a group's carelessness.

Their pictures, shared on ther/ColoradoSprings subreddit, showed what appeared to be a gorgeous day at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs, featuring blue skies and fluffy clouds.

They snapped the photo from the top of one of the hills, and it's immediately obvious what's wrong with the scene.

Photo Credit: Reddit

There were discarded McDonald's wrappers galore, including paper bags, fries containers, and sandwich packaging.

It was also spread all over the place, as if the various diners went out for a picnic and mindlessly dropped the trash where they were standing as soon as they finished eating.

The OP clarified that they cleaned up the mess, but that obviously shouldn't have been their problem. The presence of the fast-food waste struck a chord with some commenters.

"Imagine eating a f****** big mac in the mountains lmao," a user reacted incredulously.

More of the reaction dug into the problem in many of Colorado's natural areas.

"I was riding through Red Rock today and found at least five bags of dog s*** like what's the point of even picking it up just so you can throw the bag 10 feet off the path," a commenter shared.

Multiple users shared negative experiences with Palmer Park in particular. A couple hypothesized that the road system was part of the problem in attracting people who had little regard for nature.

Whatever the root cause, the OP's experience was anything but an outlier according to the community. Fortunately, there are like-minded individuals who selflessly do their best to keep the park clear.

"It is sad some people don't pay attention or don't care," a user responded. "I pick up dog poop and trash every time I hike at Palmer Park."

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