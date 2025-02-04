Hiker shares photos of growing trend at scenic spot: 'It breaks my heart to see this'

A photo of High Rock Overlook in Maryland was posted on a subreddit dedicated to all outdoor experiences — but not for the reasons you would think.

While most people associate overlooks with stunning views and peaceful scenery, the photo showed anything but.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Except for the path itself, the entire area is covered in graffiti of all colors. Apparently, the security cameras set up on a high pole haven't deterred anyone from making their mark.

Graffiti is a form of vandalism that is illegal in all 50 states. It's unfortunate that so many people can't see the error of their ways, as their actions have a ripple effect of negative outcomes. Beyond the possible legal repercussions of the crime, graffiti ruins the experience of nature for everyone else who wants to hike the trail and poses a threat to local wildlife.

Spray paint contains toxic chemicals that can penetrate trees and soil, and inhaling the fumes can cause brain damage, neurological damage, and even death. If you think that this type of vandalism doesn't occur around crowds of people, remember the world of animals living above, below, and around us. This is their home too.

Climate awareness starts with respecting the Earth. Parks aren't built so visitors can trash them. They are supposed to be an outlet to enhance your understanding of nature so you develop a desire to protect it. National parks and other natural areas have rules and regulations to keep everyone safe, including wildlife, and preserve the beauty for generations to come.

The graffiti was, not surprisingly, upsetting for many.

"It breaks my heart to see this," one Redditor wrote.

"People suck," agreed another.

"Leave no trace. Please," another begged.

