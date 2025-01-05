National Park officials sound the alarm after damaging trend takes over local hotspot: 'It kind of ruins it for everybody else'

"I think it's sad that people think they have to go and do that."

In Garland County, Arkansas, the local 5NEWS channel recently devoted a segment to a persistent issue at Hot Springs National Park: widespread graffiti.

Visitors have been scrawling their names on the rocks in the park, reporters said, and as a result, the Parks Service has issued a statement on social media asking for the public's help.

"I think it's sad that people think they have to go and do that," one resident told the TV reporters. "It kind of ruins it for everybody else, and especially when the signs are so obvious that you're not supposed to do that. I think it's just sad."

While the graffiti — which includes examples like "Walker 2024" and "Kaileigh was here" — isn't harming the park, per se, it makes the experience of visiting it less enjoyable for many people. It's also costing time and money to clean it up.

"We're generally extremely proud of how this park looks, and that is a testament to the people who work here and the community members who cherish this place and every once in a while we also have to add PSAs that say: hey, guys, you realize you come here to find this beauty," said Cane West, an official with the parks service.

West estimated that thousands of taxpayer dollars have gone toward cleaning up the graffiti, along with countless volunteer hours and the time and effort of park employees.

Moreover, the graffiti exhibits a lack of respect for nature and for the people who put time and effort into maintaining its beauty. Whenever we get the opportunity to enjoy the natural environment, it is a privilege that we should not take for granted. When exploring the outdoors, it's imperative to leave things better than you found them.

Be sure to respect the rules and safety guidelines when you visit any outdoor space to preserve the beauty of the natural landscape.

