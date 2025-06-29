Researchers thrilled after confirming return of 'hidden dragon' that's incredibly hard to spot: 'Several individuals were observed'

The aptly named hidden dragon lizard from Australia is somewhat of a challenge to spot in photos shared by the Miami Herald, thanks to its coloring and texture.

It's no surprise that sightings of the Ctenophorus aurita — as it's called in biology books — are extremely rare in the wild. The Herald reported that only four were seen before 2011, when they started making more cameos in the Outback. Tissue samples from "suspected sightings" in remote northwestern Australia have recently confirmed its expanded presence, tripling its range.

It's a "significant insight into the distribution and ecology," researchers wrote in a study published in the Australian Journal of Taxonomy, per the Herald. The experts added that the lizard "easily eludes detection."

Fortunately, the sporadic sightings are likely not an indication of demise. The lizards are simply hard to find. The 1.5-inch creatures recoil their limbs, resembling a pebble, to hide. They have a blunt head, a short tail, and a rough texture.

The hidden dragon was discovered in 1979, living in about 19,000 square miles of terrain. There were 60 spotted on the continent's Kimberley region from 2011 to 2023, the Herald reported.

Often, sightings of rarely seen animals are promising breakthroughs for endangered species, like the Spanish marbled duck in Europe and Darwin's frogs in Chile.

The World Wildlife Fund said that habitat loss is the biggest threat to species as housing developments, roads, pipelines, and water use continue to deplete resources. Wildfires, a risk NASA reported is increasing as Earth overheats, are also incinerating entire ecosystems.

Technology such as trail cameras and bioacoustic listening devices is helping biologists gauge animal health. Footage of rare Asian black bears and other critters continues to give researchers hope about the effectiveness of conservation efforts.

You can help experts by counting birds for Audubon's Christmas Bird Count. A tally of the type of species you spot at your backyard feeder helps to determine population health.

Creating a natural-based yard and landscaping plan can help provide habitat for vital pollinators that are also suffering. About 35% of the world's food supply relies on them, as noted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Agriculture Department.

Getting started is easy. Simply ditch the costly yard sprays and let natural flower and grass species grow. You can save hundreds of dollars a year on water and pesticide expenses with a more durable, planet-friendly yard.

As for the hidden dragon, it seems to be doing OK in Australia's brutal, rocky landscapes. If you ever find yourself Down Under searching for the creature, expect a challenge, according to testimony from experts who have seen them before, per the Herald.

"Several individuals were observed running a short distance before crouching and pulling their limbs into their body to expertly mimic a pebble," researchers said in the study.

