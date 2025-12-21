Hero dog celebrated after completing crucial task in nature area: 'An absolute joy to work with'

A rescue springer spaniel trained to locate hedgehogs for conservation work has just been named Animal of the Year by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, the Ross Gazette reported.

Hedgehogs are a beloved and classic part of Great Britain's ecosystem, having been spotted in gardens and memorialized in stories for all of history. They also help manage populations of invertebrates like insects and slugs. Without them, many gardens would be overrun.

But these adorable and gentle animals have been under threat. Their population is dwindling in the face of developing human construction, road traffic accidents, and the introduction of invasive species.

One factor contributing to the loss of hedgehog populations is land clearance.

To help with this issue, Hartpury University brought in Henry and his handler, Louise. Henry proved to be incredibly skilled at finding hedgehogs even in difficult terrain, including under thick plant growth and inside other animals' burrows. Locating these hedgehogs was critical to monitoring and conservation efforts.

Dogs are increasingly being used by scientists to locate a variety of animal and plant species in the wild. These species include both invasive ones to be eradicated and endangered ones to be monitored and protected. A dog's nose can locate creatures that a human's eyes can't.

Dr. Lucy Bearman-Brown, Hartpury University's senior lecturer in ecology, heaped praise upon Henry. According to the Ross Gazette, she said, "Hartpury University would like to extend its warmest congratulations to rescue springer spaniel Henry on being named the International Fund for Animal Welfare's (IFAW) 2025 Animal of the Year.

"Henry played an invaluable role in our research into innovative methods for detecting hedgehogs, demonstrating just how remarkable detection dogs can be at locating nesting and hibernating hedgehogs.

"This important work has helped develop reliable ways to identify hedgehogs at risk from land clearance.

"Henry was an absolute joy to work with — an intelligent, enthusiastic, and dedicated partner whose skills have only continued to grow.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

"We're so proud to have been part of his journey, and we couldn't be happier for Henry and his brilliant handler, Louise. Congratulations to you both."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.