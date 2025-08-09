Researchers make intriguing discovery after noticing strange birds panting like dogs: 'What we found was striking'

The birds were most active during the morning or late afternoon.

A study in South Africa analyzed the helmeted guineafowl to discover how the iconic sub-Saharan bird manages extreme fluctuations in temperature.

This brightly colored bird with a bony head protrusion is uniquely evolved to thrive in an environment with both cold nights and blazing hot days, according to The Conversation.

However, even incredibly resilient species like the guineafowl could be put at risk by the overheating planet.

What's happening?

The guineafowl's comfort in extreme temperatures is impressive, ranging from below freezing to well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in South Africa, per the report.

To better understand the response of the species in the face of the warming planet, researchers set out to learn how it regulated its body temperature so well.

After a full year of livestream observation, they uncovered the secrets behind its success.

"What we found was striking," Johann van Niekerk, lead author of the study, summarized for The Conversation.

The birds managed cold by puffing their feathers and tucking their necks into themselves to trap heat inside. When the sun rose, the flock left the roost to sun themselves and warm up.

Once the sun was higher, they stood straight and angled their feathers to release the heat. During peak heat, they spread their wings and even panted like a dog.

When they did form into groups, it was seemingly for dealing with food, family, or predators, not huddling together due to temperature, The Conversation explained.

Why is this research important?

While these behavioral adaptations give guineafowl a leg up, extreme temperatures could still take a toll on the birds.

For example, the study confirmed that the flock tends to avoid drinking water when it's hot to avoid both predators and the physical stress of extreme heat. Instead, the birds were most active during the morning or late afternoon, per The Conversation.

That means that the hotter the planet gets and the more intense heat waves become, the less time guineafowl will have to take care of business.

Harsh temperatures could also threaten the trees, bushes, and grasses where they roost and forage. This habitat biodiversity is critical to the bird's survival, the outlet explained.

As time has shown, one animal's struggles can throw off the balance of an entire ecosystem and reach all the way to humans.

What's being done about rising temperatures?

This predicament is true for plenty of other species, and many are not as tough as the guineafowl when it comes to temperature.

Research that uncovers what makes some species better equipped than others at handling environmental pressures can help conservation efforts best meet the moment. Supporting wildlife centers and nature preserves also goes a long way.

But to tackle the route of the issue, consider switching up how your home, car, or workplace gets its energy — away from planet-heating sources and toward cleaner and cheaper options.

