  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers make intriguing discovery after noticing strange birds panting like dogs: 'What we found was striking'

The birds were most active during the morning or late afternoon.

by Elijah McKee
The birds were most active during the morning or late afternoon.

Photo Credit: iStock

A study in South Africa analyzed the helmeted guineafowl to discover how the iconic sub-Saharan bird manages extreme fluctuations in temperature. 

This brightly colored bird with a bony head protrusion is uniquely evolved to thrive in an environment with both cold nights and blazing hot days, according to The Conversation

However, even incredibly resilient species like the guineafowl could be put at risk by the overheating planet. 

What's happening?

The guineafowl's comfort in extreme temperatures is impressive, ranging from below freezing to well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in South Africa, per the report. 

To better understand the response of the species in the face of the warming planet, researchers set out to learn how it regulated its body temperature so well. 

After a full year of livestream observation, they uncovered the secrets behind its success.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

"What we found was striking," Johann van Niekerk, lead author of the study, summarized for The Conversation.  

The birds managed cold by puffing their feathers and tucking their necks into themselves to trap heat inside. When the sun rose, the flock left the roost to sun themselves and warm up.

Once the sun was higher, they stood straight and angled their feathers to release the heat. During peak heat, they spread their wings and even panted like a dog. 

When they did form into groups, it was seemingly for dealing with food, family, or predators, not huddling together due to temperature, The Conversation explained. 

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Why is this research important?

While these behavioral adaptations give guineafowl a leg up, extreme temperatures could still take a toll on the birds. 

For example, the study confirmed that the flock tends to avoid drinking water when it's hot to avoid both predators and the physical stress of extreme heat. Instead, the birds were most active during the morning or late afternoon, per The Conversation. 

That means that the hotter the planet gets and the more intense heat waves become, the less time guineafowl will have to take care of business

Harsh temperatures could also threaten the trees, bushes, and grasses where they roost and forage. This habitat biodiversity is critical to the bird's survival, the outlet explained. 

As time has shown, one animal's struggles can throw off the balance of an entire ecosystem and reach all the way to humans

What's being done about rising temperatures?

This predicament is true for plenty of other species, and many are not as tough as the guineafowl when it comes to temperature.

Research that uncovers what makes some species better equipped than others at handling environmental pressures can help conservation efforts best meet the moment. Supporting wildlife centers and nature preserves also goes a long way.  
But to tackle the route of the issue, consider switching up how your home, car, or workplace gets its energy — away from planet-heating sources and toward cleaner and cheaper options.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x