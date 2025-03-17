Scientists uncover baffling phenomenon emerging at Mount Everest: 'It disrupts our lives'

Locals say the disruption is upending their once-peaceful communities.

Mount Everest attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year, bringing welcome cash flow to locals along trekking routes. However, the tourism industry is changing, disrupting opportunities for personal connection and causing disturbing behavioral shifts in wildlife, as Mongabay reported.

What's happening?

Mongabay contributor Shashwat Pant investigated how an uptick in helicopter tourism at Mount Everest — known locally as Sagarmatha — is impacting Sherpa communities and the ecosystem of the Himalayan mountain range.

According to his report, helicopter trips to base camp were once reserved chiefly for medical emergencies or high-profile guests. These days, though, more tourists are forgoing the grueling 14-day minimum trek and reserving helicopter rides to the iconic site for $1,500 to $2,000.

Locals told Pant that loud helicopter noises are upending their once-peaceful communities, in addition to frightening domesticated livestock and scaring away wildlife, like the Himalayan tahr — a goat-like mammal that is the prime prey of vulnerable snow leopards.

"The sound of helicopters never stops," Pasang Nuru Sherpa told Pant. "They start flying at 6 a.m. and don't stop until sunset. It disrupts our lives."

Why is this important?

In addition to decreased quality of life for residents due to the noise, the increase in helicopter tourism has reduced income for porters, lodge owners, and other small businesses along the trekking route — and presented new challenges in managing resources.

"We prepare for months, stocking food and supplies, but when tourists fly out quickly, much of it goes to waste," Khumbu Women's Committee president Pasang Sherpa told Pant. "... Tourists spend more on their way back, and when they don't trek back, our income is hit hard."

Locals also reported reduced opportunities for cultural exchange, which led to deep and meaningful connections between hosts and guests alike.

Moreover, helicopter tourism has stressed an ecosystem already threatened by a growing pile of garbage left by trekkers, spewing pollution into the air and raising fears of potential biodiversity loss or an increased risk of human-wildlife encounters as animals flee their natural habitats.

"While there is no research on the ecological damage caused by helicopters in the region, the number of helicopters flying in the region obviously has an impact as they emit a lot of CO2 and disturb the wildlife in the region," climate scientist Sudeep Thakuri told Pant.

What's being done about helicopter tourism at Mount Everest?

Last year, the Nepalese introduced plans to outlaw leisure helicopter rides at the country's UNESCO-listed Sagarmatha National Park, and the ban went into effect Jan. 1. Medical evacuation flights and other essential supply runs are exempt, per The Diplomat.

While it will take time to bring balance back to impacted communities near Mount Everest, you can help contribute to a more connected and clean future by traveling responsibly. That includes picking up after yourself on hiking treks to ensure no garbage is left behind.

