Residents raise alarm after finding harmful 'helicopter fish' in crucial waterway: 'Should take this issue seriously'

Helicopter fish have infested the Ujani Dam area in Maharashtra, India, threatening native species, as reported by Punekar News.

Kantilal Nagare, a fisherman from Palsadev, said in the report that "the Fisheries Department should take this issue seriously."

What's happening?

"Helicopter fish" is a common term for an invasive species in the Ujani Reservoir, and their prevalence is becoming a growing concern for local fishermen because they are threatening native fish populations that fishermen rely on for their livelihoods.

The fish are typically found in household aquariums, according to the report. After a period of heavy rainfall, the dam filled up quickly, which led to a large amount of fish seed being washed away and a rise in the population of helicopter fish.

Why is the presence of the helicopter fish in Ujani Reservoir important?

The invasive helicopter fish have disrupted the natural balance of the ecosystem near the dam, and fishermen have reported that the native freshwater species have drastically declined. The helicopter fish have taken over resources, outcompeting the native species.

When an invasive species takes over resources such as food, oxygen, and space, it can lead to a decline in native plants and animals.

In addition to the helicopter fish, Tilapia have also invaded local waters, growing rapidly and disrupting the balance of the food chain, making it even more difficult for native species to thrive.

Before the invasive species took over, the reservoir was full of native fish.

The helicopter fish have tough, spiny bodies that also tear fishing nets, causing additional financial loss to the fishermen.

What's being done about invasive species?

Prawns have been growing naturally in the Ujani Dam, which is giving local fishermen hope. Their presence is a sign that the water quality is good enough to sustain them, according to the news report. Locals are urging the government to launch a program to boost prawn populations. It would help balance the local ecosystem for other native fish, and the prawns themselves could be caught and sold by the fishermen, which could help their financial stability.

By understanding the impact of invasive species and addressing their presence, we can help protect the environment and restore the natural balance of ecosystems to support native species.

