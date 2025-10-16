Recent study uncovers staggering increase of deaths linked to one critical factor: 'The most intense on record'

According to the World Health Organization, it's the No. 1 cause of all weather-related deaths.

Spain's health ministry revealed an 87.6% rise in heat-related deaths this year — the country's hottest summer since records began — according to AFP. This surge signals how sustained, extreme heat is taking an increasingly serious toll on public health.

What's happening?

In July, Reuters shared that over 1,000 deaths in Spain were caused by intense heat waves, signaling a sharp rise in the death count from previous years. By October, AFP reported over 3,000 heat-related deaths from mid-May to the end of September.

Researchers warn that extreme weather events like long, unbroken heat spells, linked to human-driven pollution, can strain healthcare systems. Plus, they're worsening conditions for already vulnerable communities.

Spain's health ministry gathered data from its Mortality Monitoring System and estimated that the majority of these deaths were due to strokes and heart attacks.

The country has endured several record-setting hot spells this year, with its most recent one being described by meteorologists as "the most intense on record."

Why is this concerning?

The prolonged heat spells have a major impact on public health. Rising global temperatures are making heat waves longer, hotter, and more frequent. Consequently, more people are suffering from the intense heat, and the number of casualties has increased.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Such heat waves put cities' infrastructure under stress and strain ecosystems and water resources. Beyond Spain, similar extreme heat has also hit other countries like Australia, South Korea, and Japan, highlighting a global challenge.

According to the World Health Organization, heat is the No. 1 cause of all weather-related deaths. Vulnerable groups (including seniors, immunocompromised individuals, outdoor workers, and people without reliable air conditioning) are most at risk.

What's being done about it?

According to its government website, Spain maintains a Heat Health Plan that includes early warning systems that send notifications when the temperatures outdoors are too high.

Local governments are also implementing preventive measures during heat waves, guided by the Ministry of Health's alerts and risk levels. Experts have also urged social and healthcare workers in Spain to check on older adults during heat waves, Xinhua reported.

On a personal level, small changes can help prevent the effects of extreme heat on the human body. Avoiding outdoor activity during peak hours, keeping homes ventilated, and using shade are good ways to start.

Switching to more affordable energy, like installing solar panels, reduces reliance on dirty energy sources that drive rising temperatures. Plus, staying updated on critical environmental issues can help you make informed decisions on managing your household and daily life.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



