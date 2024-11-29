Scientists predict 2024 will mark a disturbing first for the planet: 'This marks a new milestone'

The Scientific American reported that according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), 2024 will mark a troubling milestone: Global temperatures are likely to exceed a 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) increase over pre-industrial temperatures.

What's happening?

The report says this figure signals the acceleration of the planet's warming since the threshold was long viewed as a critical limit on the path to environmental wellness. Extreme weather has always existed, but scientists have found that human-driven pollution is increasing both the frequency and severity of these events.

The 2.7-degree Fahrenheit threshold was set by the Paris Agreement as the upper limit to avoid the most catastrophic weather events like heat waves and flooding. While the agreement's goal is to keep warming below this level on average across multiple years, even briefly exceeding it demonstrates just how close we are to long-term climate consequences.

The deputy director of C3S, Samantha Burgess, said, "This marks a new milestone in global temperature records and should serve as a catalyst to raise ambition for the upcoming Climate Change Conference, COP29," emphasizing the urgent need for actions such as adopting renewable energy and reducing pollution ahead of the conference, per Scientific American.

Why does the rise in temperature matter?

The record-breaking heat of 2024 didn't happen in isolation. Scientists attribute it to a combination of natural climate patterns, like El Niño, and the relentless buildup of air pollution, particularly carbon dioxide.

In October, global temperatures reached 2.97 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels. The rise in temperatures happened after warnings in 2023, when carbon dioxide levels exceeded the pre-industrial average, according to the World Meteorological Organization. This increase in air pollution is the driving force behind extreme weather, including the conditions that lead to crop failures.

Shifts in U.S. energy policy could prevent businesses and governments from taking action to mitigate extreme weather events. Proposals to expand the production of dirty energy and roll back federal climate regulations, detailed by Reuters, may get in the way of reducing pollution and transitioning to renewable energy. These changes highlight the importance of global cooperation and sustained investment in clean energy.

What is being done about it?

Crossing the 2.7-degree Fahrenheit threshold is a serious red flag, but experts say even the smallest reduction in temperature makes a difference. Expanding the use of renewable energy with solar and wind power, enforcing pollution regulations, and adopting practices like sustainable agriculture are all essential steps. Innovative solutions like green infrastructure and solar-powered microgrids are building resilience against extreme weather impacts.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference is a moment to rally leaders and citizens to take a look into the connection between rising pollution, extreme weather events, and rising temperatures. The 2.7-degree Fahrenheit milestone is a reminder that small changes can have powerful outcomes.

