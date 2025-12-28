Onlooker captures images of tourists' reckless actions near dangerous natural feature: 'Clueless'

In the r/VisitingHawaii subreddit, a poster shared photos of tourists disregarding park rules to get a closer glimpse at an active volcano. Not surprisingly, many commenters disagreed with their actions.

"All these d******** are well past the safety lines," the poster wrote. "They are there for a reason, beyond that, it is disrespectful to come to a place of beauty like Hawai'i and be that self entitled. Hawaiians are inviting you and allowing you in to their beautiful territory, Be Pono, not ōpala."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the photos, you can see a crowd of tourists taking pictures and admiring the scenery, yet seemingly unaware of the hazards. Most are not right on the edge of the cliff, but the rules are there for a reason.

Tourists overstepping their bounds in parks is not uncommon, and it can sometimes lead to animals having to be euthanized or, sadly, deaths from people falling over cliffs, drowning, and other accidents.

It's always important to follow park rules, both for the sake of the people and animals that inhabit them. In addition, sensitive plants sometimes grow in areas designated for restricted visitation, so ignoring the signs can lead to fines and harm the ecosystem. When people respect the landscape and wildlife, everyone benefits, and tourists can enjoy the experience more.

Even though it's tempting to want to get up close and personal when you visit a breathtaking location like Hawai'i, it's not worth risking your life or injuring others just for a photo. Most of the time, you can still get a worthy shot from a distance while still being able to enjoy the view.

On that note, donating to national or state parks is a great way to ensure they can remain safe, beautiful places for people to visit.

"Same issue on the Windward side O'ahu on our Pali coastline," one commenter said. "[People] walking out on the blowhole and climbing cliffs, and swimming in strong waters. What as citizens can we do to enforce people to behave themselves? I'm tired of seeing people harm our land and put themselves at unnecessary risk."

"I'm sorry that is happening!" shared another. "I don't know if it will make you feel less ignored and disrespected as Hawaiians by these clueless people, but I hate to say that these type of people are everywhere…. Just as there are plenty of others who do travel as respectfully as possible… It's just so frustrating when you see the former, no matter where you are."

