Scary photo shows reckless tourists risking lives on edge of iconic cliffs: 'People die there every year'

"And then the rescuers have to risk their lives at the bottom to recover the body."

An image of a tourist tempting fate near a cliff edge in Ireland caused quite a stir on social media.

The picture, posted to the Instagram account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), shows a touron (tourist + moron) flagrantly ignoring the posted warning signs to snap a picture from the Cliffs of Moher.

The so-called tourons are usually associated with foolish antics in American national parks, but, as the post's caption notes, "Turns out Tourons are international."

The Cliffs of Moher are a stretch of seaside cliffs on the west coast of Ireland that attract over 1 million visitors every year. As the Irish Post reported, most of those visitors (41%) hail from the United States.

While the vast majority of those visitors walk the trail and enjoy the sights responsibly, the cliffs have claimed a few victims over the years. As one of the post's comments noted, "People die there every year."

Some natural wonders might claim they offer a view to die for, but that should be taken as hyperbole, not a challenge.

The views from the 70-foot cliff face are stunning but also dangerous. From 1993 to 2017, 66 people perished along the cliff's edge.

Officials closed off certain sections of the trail ahead of the 2025 season, per Islands. Supporting eco-friendly travel destinations is important, but it's even more paramount to treat those natural wonders with due respect and care.

Given the account's name, it's not surprising the comments weren't exactly charitable.

One sarcastically quipped, "If only there was a setting on her camera that could zoom in for a closer photo."

Another said, "Been there. They have a monument dedicated to the tourons who fall and perish. Definitely international membership sold over there."

One commenter pointed out that when tragedy does strike, others have to risk their lives, saying, "The wind gusts are strong and the grass is wet and slippery. And then the rescuers have to risk their lives at the bottom to recover the body."

