Tourists are making a deadly mistake at this scenic destination: 'A single photo isn't worth your life'

The allure of a breathtaking photo continues to outweigh basic instincts at scenic yet dangerous locations around the world. And if common warnings go unheeded, the results can be deadly.

One of the latest examples was highlighted by The Standard with a photo from the Po Pin Chau Viewing Platform. It's an overlook near the High Island Reservoir East Dam in Sai Kung, Hong Kong, featuring stunning rock formations and open water.

It also comes with uneven cliffs, great heights, and ignored warning signs. That last point is evidenced by hikers interviewed by the news site. They said they were willing to forgo the sanctioned trails for better views — all while traversing slippery gravel.

"Willing to take the risk," one visitor said.

Another unidentified hiker added, "The view is said to be stunning, and I wanted to see it with my own eyes. I even went beyond the designated area to take a photo with the famous rock formations seen on the [Hong Kong] $500 banknote."

But trail enthusiast Sunny Leung Leung Tsz-ho had clear counsel for visitors who think they can navigate the uneven terrain safely, per The Standard.

"The route has loose rocks and unstable terrain, making it easy to slip. Inexperienced hikers may panic, increasing their chances of accidents," the veteran trekker said. "A single photo isn't worth your life."

Ignoring warning signs can be hazardous, regardless of location. Stateside, a Redditor recently spotted tourists scaling an overlook safety barrier at California's Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, where 23 people fell to their deaths between 2014 and 2019. There were 205 fall deaths across all parks during the same time period, behind vehicle accidents (354) and drowning (314), all per the National Park Service.

Even often-visited sites can change during a short period of time due to natural conditions or weather erosion heightened by Earth's overheating. NASA has linked planet warming to increased severe weather, including coastal flooding and sea level rise. That's partly why conditions at some of your favorite vacation spots might not be quite the same from year to year.

In Scotland, parts of the historic Montrose Golf Links are falling into the sea due to the eroding beach and rising ocean level, the Guardian reported.

Staying educated on how our world is changing, and where the impacts are being felt most, can help you to avoid pitfalls during your next adventure. Having a conversation with your friends and family about environmental concerns can help everyone to stay savvy and safe during vacations as well as increase everyone's ecological awareness — and surface ideas about what we can do to protect the places we cherish.

Simply minding warning signs is a no-brainer, as well.

"If you fall from the cliff, rescue operations will be extremely difficult, and in some cases, the chances of survival are slim, especially if you fall into the water," Tsz-ho told The Standard.

