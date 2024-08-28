Locals celebrate recovery of 151-year-old landmark tree after Maui wildfire damage: 'It's pretty amazing to see'

The loss seems to have inspired civilians and government officials to take action in preserving their sacred forests and learning how to prevent such tragedies in the future.

In last year's Hawaiian wildfires, numerous natural resources were severely damaged, including a 151-year-old banyan tree that served as a cherished community landmark. The devastation caused not only physical destruction but also emotional pain among the locals in the Lahaina area of Maui.

However, thanks to the dedication and hard work of local environmentalists, the ancient tree is now growing back and thriving, as the Guardian reported earlier this month.

"You see a lot of long, long branches with hundreds of leaves back on the tree," Duane Sparkman, chair of the Maui County arborist committee, told the Guardian, adding that nearly 25,000 trees were lost in the fire but that the big banyan tree is now even producing some fruit again. "It's pretty amazing to see that much of the tree come back."

The loss seems to have inspired civilians and government officials to take action in preserving their sacred forests and learning how to prevent such tragedies in the future. Sparkman, the Guardian reported, founded an organization called Treecovery to address the concerns, and the nonprofit has said they've grown around 3,500 trees so far, keeping them in portable potting arrangements so they can be transported around the area when the time is right.

"We have grow hubs all over the island of Maui to grow these trees out for as long as they need," Sparkman told the publication. "So when the people are ready, we can have them come pick these trees up and they can plant them in their yards."

Planting trees is never quite as good as protecting them and avoiding other pollution in the first place, but it's still an important and valuable practice toward combating the planet's overheating temperatures and supporting a healthy and diverse ecosystem.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Aside from the direct action being taken by Sparkman and others, like tree-planting efforts near highways, the story of the landmark banyan tree — coming close to death but being nursed back to thriving beauty — is both inspirational and symbolically powerful.

As Sparkman stated about planting trees in Maui, "It's important that we do this for the families." These initiatives not only make our current environment greener and more connected but also set future generations up for success, helping to ensure our current standard of living and appreciation for nature does not fall by the wayside.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.