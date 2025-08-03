Officials take bold action to combat fast-spreading underwater threat: 'Very dynamic situation'

New Zealand officials are taking action to protect a treasured habitat from invasive seaweed.

In early July, according to regional outlet Local Matters, the Ministry for Primary Industries announced a Controlled Area Notice around Hauturu-ō-Toi, also known as Little Barrier Island. The measure restricts ships anchoring around the island to a certain depth and bans any form of fishing that makes contact with the ocean floor.

These provisions are intended to prevent further spread of exotic caulerpa, which has been found in patches on the island's northern and eastern coasts.

"We're currently dealing with a very dynamic situation," John Walsh, director of pest management for Biosecurity New Zealand, explained. "We know that exotic caulerpa can be inadvertently relocated when small pieces are caught on anchors, anchor chains and fishing or dive equipment."

Two species of the exotic caulerpa, invasive to New Zealand's waters, were discovered there in 2021. It's unclear how they arrived, but perhaps the most likely explanation is that they were transported by a foreign vessel. Similar seaweed problems have been reported in Southern California.

Like other invasive species, exotic caulerpa can present a threat to ecosystems to which it is not native by outcompeting native plants for resources. New Zealand is already acutely vulnerable to invasive species, but Hauturu-ō-Toi is on another level entirely.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Established in 1895, Hauturu is New Zealand's oldest nature reserve and one that has been left largely untouched by human hands. The Hauturu Supporters Trust has described it as "New Zealand's Ark" as it hosts a vast array of plants and wildlife.

Two-thirds of the island's surface is reportedly covered by forest and more than 400 species of native plants. Hauturu is a richly balanced home to all kinds of weird and wonderful critters, such as the giraffe weevil, which prospers in an area with little human contact.

It's an essential habitat for rare species like the Hihi — or stitchbird — which went extinct on the mainland around 1883. With the eradication of cats and rats, the population of rare birds is thriving.

The ministry's announcement highlights how critical local efforts can be in protecting the environment. By taking decisive action to halt a spreading threat, one of the most unique ecosystems on Earth may continue to thrive.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



