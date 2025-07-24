Authorities launch major raid after troubling surge in bizarre contraband: 'Will attract penal action'

A formal case has been filed against the suspects.

A troubling surge in the illegal trade of wildlife parts has prompted a major crackdown in Kota, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, with authorities warning that anyone keeping such wildlife parts in their homes "will attract penal action."

The Kota Forest Department, working with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Delhi, recently arrested two men for smuggling monitor lizard genitals, according to ETV Bharat. They were sold under the name hatha jodi, a term used in parts of India to describe what some believe is a sacred or magical root, but is often wildlife tissue being passed off as such.

What's happening?

Authorities uncovered a network selling the body parts of male monitor lizards after reports revealed residents were buying them in hopes of attracting prosperity. Acting on a tip, a female forest officer posed as a customer and bought two hatha jodis for 400 Indian rupees ($4.63) from one of the smugglers, Deepak Bawari, in the Balita Road neighborhood. The parts were confirmed to be authentic.

With help from WCCB, officials set up a larger sting involving a deal for 100 pieces. When Deepak and his accomplice Jairam Bawari arrived to deliver 28 hatha jodis and four horns, they were arrested.

A follow-up raid in Nantha uncovered live turtles, bird claws, a leopard's paw, snares, and weapons used for hunting. Officials suspect widespread involvement across about 100 huts in the area.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

Trafficking protected species doesn't just harm wildlife — it can destabilize ecosystems that communities depend on.

Monitor lizards help control pests and contribute to ecological balance. When their populations decline, it could trigger ripple effects that may indirectly affect farming, water quality, and even public health, especially in communities that depend closely on local ecosystems.

This type of illegal trade, driven by misinformation, also makes it harder to enforce wildlife protection laws and protect the communities that depend on healthy ecosystems.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

A formal case has been filed against the suspects under India's Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, a law that prohibits hunting or trading protected species and their body parts. Officials are urging residents to voluntarily surrender any wildlife artifacts they may still possess.

"Those who still keep wildlife parts in their homes are requested to submit their possessions to the Forest Department, failing which will attract penal action," said Deputy Conservator of Forest Anurag Bhatnagar.

Forest authorities plan to continue raids and expand outreach to counter harmful myths and protect vulnerable species.

