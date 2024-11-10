Homeowner met with urgent warnings after questioning impact of 'parasite' plant: 'We like the look but did not know'

Invasive plants can be problematic because they harm native plants, along with the species that rely on them. But how do you recognize which plants shouldn't be there?

That's the question one puzzled homeowner sought to answer when they reached out to Reddit for help regarding vines on a tree in their garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures, posted in the subreddit r/arborists, showed the tree trunk covered in vines and was captioned: "Will these vines hurt our tree? We like the look but did not know if they impacted [the] tree's health."

The people in the replies were quick to point out that the vines were English ivy — while beautiful, the ivy is a troublesome invasive species that can weaken and choke trees.

Invasive plants are non-native to a region and cause harm in some way. For instance, they can cause big changes to native ecosystems because they make it difficult for native plants to survive by out-competing them for resources, such as nutrients and water from the soil. This can alter the plant life available in a habitat, which also impacts the animals that live there.

Removing non-native plants and replacing them with natives can have several benefits for you and the local ecosystem. Native plants are adapted to the areas in which they are found, which means they require little maintenance, removing the need for expensive fertilizers.

Native plants also require less pesticides and thrive mostly on rainwater, saving you considerable money on your water bill. Furthermore, rewilding your yard can help protect against flooding and reduce soil erosion while supporting pollinators, which are vital for food security.

"English ivy, Hawthorne, all those invasive vines are parasites that are hurting your tree," one commenter warned the original poster. "Imagine if your dog was covered in ticks to this degree. That could still likely move and survive but it's hard, painful, and sucking the life out."

"Eradicate the stuff, it takes over everything," another said.

