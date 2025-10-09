Experts issue warning after finding unusual slug creature where it doesn't belong: 'So far north of its usual range'

It impacts humans as well as wildlife.

A Spurilla neapolitana, also known as the hair curler slug, has been found farther north than is typical of its species.

What's happening?

The sea slug was spotted off the coast of Cornwall, England, in September. Volunteer Charlotte Cumming had photographed the animal and shared it in a wildlife survey, according to the BBC.

It is typically found in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and western Atlantic, although the critter has also been seen as far north as France.

Matt Slater, marine conservation officer for Cornwall Wildlife Trust, told the BBC that the slug was "so far north of its usual range."

This indicates that "warming seas are influencing the distribution of marine animals," he added.

Slater said the U.K. experienced an "unusually warm summer," which likely made the water hospitable for Spurilla neapolitana larvae.

Why is this sighting important?

The hair curler slug sighting demonstrates the changes underway in our oceans. They are warming as a result of excess pollution caused by human activity. This can disrupt fish migration and alter habitats to the point where some organisms are unable to survive, according to the EPA.

Not only does this impact wildlife, such as the Spurilla neapolitana, but it also affects humans. Fish retreating from certain areas impacts local fishing industries that rely on those populations. This puts certain regional food supplies and the livelihoods of fishermen at risk.

Ocean warming also causes sea levels to rise, putting coastal communities in danger of displacement.

What's being done about this sighting?

Slater praised volunteer Cumming's Spurilla neapolitana documentation as an example of "the importance of citizen science."

Whenever abnormal wildlife sightings occur, it is important to alert local authorities. This helps scientists and agencies track environmental changes that impact our communities.

This is one way that individuals can take local action to tackle issues that most affect them.



