Officials take bold action to protect US region seen as 'paradise': 'Essential'

Recent studies have shown that when funds and energy are put into wildlife conservation, the results are real.

In California, the Senate and now the State Assembly have passed Senate Bill 427, which will extend funding to conservation efforts.

According to Environment America, the Habitat Conservation Fund allocates $30 million per year to expand and protect wildlife habitats. While the funding was set to end in 2030, the proposal is to continue funding California habitats until July 1, 2035.

The National Wildlife Federation reported on one endeavor that HCF spearheaded, which included building the largest wildlife crossing in the world. The accomplishments attributed to this fund vary from massive habitat restoration to simply ensuring communities have access to nature and clean water.

As biodiversity loss can be majorly attributed to human activity, endeavors like those of the HCF are paramount. With wildlife protected, biodiversity is further ensured, and thus the entire food chain, including humans, can find balance. Other places around the globe have understood the importance of conservation efforts and have implemented their own legislation.

In the European Union, the Nature Restoration Law was passed, which aims to restore the region's land and sea habitats with an end goal of 20% restoration by 2030. Meanwhile, a bill in Massachusetts was introduced in January to protect wildlife by banning the use of animals for entertainment, such as putting them in circuses.

By educating yourself on critical climate issues, such as wildlife protection, you can find ways to support conservation efforts and even take local action. Another way to get involved is to vote for pro-climate candidates.

"California is an environmental paradise, full of incredible open spaces, beautiful landscape, and wildlife of all kinds," said California Sen. Catherine Blakespear, following the bill being passed by the Assembly, per Environment America. "The Habitat Conservation Fund has been essential in helping the state to preserve and protect its open space and wildlife habitat."

Senate Bill 427 was sent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 17 and remains waiting on his desk to sign into law as of publication time.

