Man hit with massive fine after pleading guilty to disturbing act in 'Canada's Galapagos': 'The public must know there's a significant penalty'

A fisherman in Canada is paying the price after committing a controversial act at a protected site.

As the Richmond News detailed, 79-year-old Steveston resident Stefan Grega was fined nearly $37,000 after pleading guilty to fishing in the Gwaii Haanas National Conservation Area, also known as "Canada's Galapagos." Grega reportedly pleaded guilty to five offenses of "fishing in a closed area, catching fish in the protected area, being in possession of fish caught in contravention of the Fisheries Act, and selling the fish."

Grega committed the offenses in May 2022, though his defense lawyer John Skapski explained during a sentencing hearing in April that his client inadvertently ended up in the protected area after seeking safety when the weather turned bad. He also said someone had told Grega that he was allowed to fish in the area. Federal Crown prosecutor Chloe Sauder argued that "ignorance of the law is not an excuse."

While Justice Derek Mah agreed that Grega's infraction was "accidental," he acknowledged that sentencing must send a "strong message" about the "substantial penalty" that can result from illegal fishing. Mah, who called the implications of Grega's offenses "ecological, cultural, and social," levied $30,000 in fines as well as a penalty of just under $7,000, which stemmed from the "gross value" of the fish Grega caught.

"The public must know there's a significant penalty for fishing in closed areas," Mah said, per the Richmond News. "Given that there were not sufficient numbers of fisheries officers to monitor compliance, it was a low likelihood of being subject to inspection and, as a result, those people who were in the industry were required to follow the rules."

Grega is required to pay half his fines by Oct. 31 and the other half by April 30, 2026. Mah added that Grega was "genuinely remorseful" in pleading guilty, but having one prior conviction and eight previous warnings factored into his sentencing decision.

"His prior record should have informed him of the need to be very diligent to ensure that he did not fall on the wrong side of the line," Mah said, per the Richmond News.

The Gwaii Haanas is a protected area on the southern half of Haida Gwaii, located off the northern coast of British Columbia. Like most no-fishing zones, it is restricted to protect fish populations.

It is important to show respect for nature and adhere to the rules designed to preserve the environment. Offenses can result in significant legal consequences that can lead to major financial penalties, so it's necessary to stay informed and avoid falling into a situation similar to the one Grega is facing.

"These areas are designed to be pristine spaces and left to be untouched," Sauder told the Richmond News.

