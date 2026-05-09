'Problematic': Wildlife agencies secretly want Americans to buy more guns

"There's a desire to increase access to opportunities … to ensure that people keep buying guns and using guns."

Buying a gun in the United States does more than arm someone, it also helps pay for habitat restoration, wildlife monitoring, and species recovery.

That unusual connection is now drawing renewed scrutiny as experts warn it gives state wildlife agencies a built-in incentive to keep firearm sales flowing, Vox reports.

At the center of the debate is the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, a law passed in 1937 that sends excise-tax revenue from firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment to state wildlife agencies.

The controversy lies in a system many people see as morally fraught that helps keep wildlife programs alive. Lawmakers have floated alternatives, including broader conservation funding bills and even taxes on outdoor gear, but none have yet replaced the revenue tied to gun purchases.

The act has generated nearly $1 billion a year for state wildlife agencies over the last decade, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and research found it accounted for an average of about 18% of state agency budgets in 2019.

"Wildlife agencies have a clear incentive to increase firearm use if they want to sustain themselves," said John Casellas Connors, a researcher at Texas A&M University and one of the leading experts on the Pittman-Robertson Act. "There's a desire to increase access to opportunities to shoot, to ensure that people keep buying guns and using guns."

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

In the late 19th century, hunters were the voices behind concerns for vanishing wildlife. Theodore Roosevelt touted hunters as conservation champions.

"In a civilized and cultivated country, wild animals only continue to exist at all when preserved by sportsmen," Roosevelt said.

"The genuine sportsman is by all odds the most important factor in keeping the larger and more valuable wild creatures from total extermination."

The system of conservation in the U.S. was originally designed around hunters helping fund their sport.

But the funding landscape has shifted. Hunting participation has gradually declined for decades, while gun sales have surged.

The Trace reports that Americans bought nearly 1.25 million guns in April 2026 alone. In April 2001, Americans bought just over 630,000 guns.

Estimates from The Trace find that since 2000, firearm sales have about doubled, and more than 70% of firearm and ammunition sales are now for reasons other than hunting, including self-defense and target shooting.

That change matters because the tax revenue still ends up in conservation budgets, even when buyers never set foot in the woods. As a result, researchers say agencies have become more attentive to a broader universe of gun owners, not just hunters.

Vox reported that since 2019, Pittman-Robertson funds have backed more than 120 new ranges.

Critics argue that this reflects a troubling drift.

Some scholars and advocacy groups say using conservation dollars to support shooting sports pulls resources and incentives away from biodiversity protection at a time when ecosystems are already under mounting pressure from habitat loss, climate change, and extinction risk.

Though target ranges do offer indirect support for wildlife conservation, they are not wildlife conservation, Christopher Rea, a sociologist at Brown University, argues.

The larger problem may be that wildlife agencies are already stretched too thin. They are responsible for protecting an enormous number of vulnerable species, and many experts say losing firearm-tax revenue now would be devastating.

That means any major drop in gun sales, or changes to the law itself, could ripple far beyond the gun counter and into conservation work nationwide, potentially leaving the U.S. in an uncomfortable bind.

"I don't think we should be funding conservation by selling [what are] essentially tools of violence," Rea told Vox. "That's really problematic."

And despite the controversy, Mark Duda, executive director of Responsive Management, summed up the stakes bluntly: Repealing Pittman-Robertson would be a disaster for wildlife.

"Wildlife agencies probably wouldn't have been able to do almost any of the work they've done without Pittman-Robertson funds," said Connors.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.